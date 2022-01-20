‘I'm not going to give up.’- President Biden highlights key achievements of 1st year in office

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Wednesday to mark his first year in office.

Biden highlighted key achievements of his administration despite unprecedented challenges. He says this past year has been a year of challenge but also progress.

This comes as just a year ago they inherited the worst disease outbreak in over a century as well as a struggling economy and a slew of other issues.

Biden says this has been the greatest year of job creation in American history, with more than 6 million jobs created.

With jobs on the rise, the unemployment rates have dropped from 6.2% when he took office to 3.9% - the biggest single year drop in American history, according to the White House.

Another key highlight was the passing of the economic legislation. Last November, he signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law–aiming to rebuild the country's roads and rails as well as invest in communities that have been left behind.

While the pandemic has affected the supply chain, the bill also looks to handle the next disruption with investments into the U.S. Freight Network.

Biden says there is much more to get done.

"I'm not going to give up and accept things as they are now. Some people may call what's happening now the new normal. I call it a job not yet finished. It will get better. We're moving toward a time in COVID-19 won't disrupt our daily lives,” said Biden.

Pressing issues are still on the horizon from the Omicron variant, election reform and rising inflation.