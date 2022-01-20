ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

‘I'm not going to give up.’- President Biden highlights key achievements of 1st year in office

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tr08c_0dqL3Pqu00

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Wednesday to mark his first year in office.

Biden highlighted key achievements of his administration despite unprecedented challenges. He says this past year has been a year of challenge but also progress.

This comes as just a year ago they inherited the worst disease outbreak in over a century as well as a struggling economy and a slew of other issues.

Biden says this has been the greatest year of job creation in American history, with more than 6 million jobs created.

With jobs on the rise, the unemployment rates have dropped from 6.2% when he took office to 3.9% - the biggest single year drop in American history, according to the White House.

Another key highlight was the passing of the economic legislation. Last November, he signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law–aiming to rebuild the country's roads and rails as well as invest in communities that have been left behind.

While the pandemic has affected the supply chain, the bill also looks to handle the next disruption with investments into the U.S. Freight Network.

Biden says there is much more to get done.

"I'm not going to give up and accept things as they are now. Some people may call what's happening now the new normal. I call it a job not yet finished. It will get better. We're moving toward a time in COVID-19 won't disrupt our daily lives,” said Biden.

Pressing issues are still on the horizon from the Omicron variant, election reform and rising inflation.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Adam Laxalt runs as '51st Senate seat' to block Biden

Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Infrastructure#American#The White House#U S Freight Network#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
White House
AFP

Climate change: Biden's next big political gamble?

After a string of setbacks on getting his priorities through the deeply divided US Congress, President Joe Biden may set his sights on climate change in a bid to save the planet -- and his imperiled legacy.  - American wallet - Prioritizing bold action on climate change might be seen in progressive quarters as a no-brainer -- but proponents of realpolitik see it as something of a gamble. 
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News 12

News 12

43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy