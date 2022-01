PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – FBI Pittsburgh is alerting residents about a hoax kidnapping scam targeting Western Pennsylvanians who have family members traveling near the southwest border. When you answer a phone call, you would probably never expect to hear a stranger telling you a terrifying story about your loved one’s safety being at risk. “They were claiming that they had family members that had been kidnapped in Mexico and they were demanding ransom with the threat of either killing or injuring the family member,” said FBI Supervisory Special Agent Timothy Wolford. He said they learned last week that 450 of these hoax kidnapping calls...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO