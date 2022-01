Summary: Study reveals how the body produces different health-promoting signaling molecules in an organ-specific manner following exercise at different points during the day. It is well established that exercise improves health, and recent research has shown that exercise benefits the body in different ways, depending on the time of day. However, scientists still do not know why the timing of exercise produces these different effects. To gain a better understanding, an international team of scientists recently carried out the most comprehensive study to date of exercise performed at different times of the day.

FITNESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO