The Chiefs have owned the AFC ever since Patrick Mahomes' sudden rise to stardom, securing their fourth straight AFC Championship Game appearance with Sunday night's thrilling overtime win over the Bills. But who's to say the upstart Bengals, fresh off an upset of the No. 1-seeded Titans in Tennessee, can't steal the spotlight this weekend with another big-play outing from Joe Burrow? Cincinnati edged the Chiefs, remember, when these two offensive powerhouses went head to head in the regular season. Can the Bengals continue their surprise run all the way to the Super Bowl? Or is Mahomes destined to reconfirm Kansas City as a potential dynasty? Either way, this is going to be must-see TV.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO