Animals

Wildlife Window: Watching birds at feeders warms the soul

By Kevin J. Cook
ReporterHerald.com
 6 days ago

The number 24 came to mind only because two dozen seemed like a reasonable guess. I was watching some dark-eyed juncos feeding on the white millet I put out for them in my backyard. Some common spatsies joined them. The count passed 30. Spatsies are those abundant little birds...

www.reporterherald.com

TheConversationAU

How this little marsupial's poo nurtures urban gardens and bushland (and how you can help protect them)

Wildlife encounters can be few and far between in cities but, if you’re lucky, you might catch sight of a small Aussie marsupial in Perth that’s helping keep urban bushland healthy. Quenda, a rabbit-sized digging mammal native to southwestern Australia, are found in patches of bushland, parkland and even backyard gardens. And our latest research shows just how important these unassuming marsupials are to Australian ecosystems. We found quenda eat a huge variety of specialised fungi called mycorrhiza, which play a key role in helping native vegetation, including eucalyptus trees, absorb water and nutrients. The fungal spores survive in quenda droppings,...
ANIMALS
countryliving.com

15 bird feeders to buy right now

This tall feeder fits two types of bird feed, to satisfy a variety of different feathered friends. Hang this on a tree in the garden or nearby perch, and you'll have them flocking to you in no time.
PET SERVICES
Leavenworth Times

BIRD WATCH

A red-breasted nuthatch recently stopped by the back deck of Brian Voorhees’ home in Leavenworth. Do you have seasonal photos that you would like to share with the Times? Email them to news@leavenworthtimes.com SUBMITTED BY BRIAN VOORHEES.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
State
Colorado State
Keene Sentinel

Winter Wildlife

Ever wonder what’s going on with the wildlife during the dead of winter when we’re not seeing as many wild creatures? It makes a person wonder: who left, who stayed, who’s sleeping and who turned white to camouflage themselves?. If you put out a birdfeeder to help...
WILDLIFE
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Bird Watch: January 19

Today, Brooklyn Bird Watch features a Heather Wolf photo of the male American Kestrel, North America’s smallest falcon, as photographed in Brooklyn Bridge Park. This raptor is about the size of a Mourning Dove and is as colorful as it is fierce. Although it is definitely of the falcon family of predators, nevertheless, the American Kestrel is also known as the “sparrow hawk”.
BROOKLYN, NY
Pine And Lakes News

The Last Windrow: Watch for beautiful bird blizzards in January

It was a blizzard of chickadees at the feeder. The black and white specks dropped like big raindrops from the overhanging limbs of the Norway pine trees. I have an affinity for any creature that endures the arctic air that comes to visit northern Minnesota in January almost every year. That includes humans and the animals that don't head south with the first hint of freezing temps. There is something to be said for the way these warm blooded creatures face what they know will be a challenge.
MINNESOTA STATE
thegazette.com

Watching birds and deer and far away dances

Small flocks of dark-eyed juncos play hopscotch with me on a daily basis. Juncos are beautiful, small birds, gray top, almost-white bellies and they hang out on my lane. A neighbor kindly plowed it recently, exposing gravel and grass, and the juncos evidently find food in that mix, thus hanging out there.
ANIMALS
WJON

How to Bird Watch in Central Minnesota

Bird watching is gaining in popularity in Central Minnesota. Jerry Carlson is a longtime fan of the outdoors and that includes bird watching. He joined me on WJON to get into detail on the dos and don'ts when it comes to bird watching. Carlson says the types of birds we see in Central Minnesota varies greatly depending on the time of year. He says he's been tracking the types of birds he and his wife Collett see. Carlson says they can always expect to see on a typical winter day the following 5 bird species at their feeders: a chickadee, mud hatch, downy wood pecker, hairy wood pecker and red bellied wood pecker. Others they see often include a gold finch, a purple finch, cardinals, the dark eyed junco, blue jays and the pileated wood pecker. Carlson says they tend to see 10 to 12 different types of birds daily in the winter. He says that number increases to 16 to 18 different types in the spring and summer.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Sidney Daily News

The blessings of wildlife

You know, when I was a very young girl, and we lived in the famous Amish country of Holmes County, Ohio, we seldom if ever had venison since deer were much more scarce in those heavily populated areas. Upon moving to Flat Rock, we were blessed with lots of wildlife...
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
High Plains Journal

CRP migratory birds SAFE: a win-win for landowners, wildlife

Bids are now being accepted for a U.S. Department of Agriculture program designed to provide landowners a market-based financial incentive for restoring playa wetlands. The Kansas USDA Farm Service Agency and several partners are joining together to promote the Conservation Reserve Program Migratory Birds, Butterflies and Pollinators State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement practice, or CRP Migratory Birds SAFE for short.
ANIMALS
10000birds.com

Weather and bird-watching at the Port of Broome

It’s that time of year when we are always watching for build-up clouds in the afternoon that will hopefully eventuate into rain. A good place to watch the weather and birds at this time of year is the Port of Broome. There is a car-park close to the walkway and you are able to get great views of any birds in the area and any clouds that are billowing away. It is a popular area at night for lightning shows too.
ANIMALS
Keene Sentinel

For the Birds: Birds have many strategies to stay warm in winter, by Chris Bosak

Single-digit temperatures and heavy snow always make me think of the birds that tough out New England winters. There are many birds that, instead of taking a risky migration journey, opt to stay here and take their chances with the cold. We see these birds at our feeders and in our woods every day. Whether a bird migrates or stays put, there are inherent risks and rewards.
ANIMALS
northfortmyersneighbor.com

For The Birds

Vicki Ohsann loves eagles. She can be seen quite regularly around the Pritchett Farm on Bayshore Road taking photos and shooting videos of the bald eagle family that lives there. They inspired her so much she decided to learn how to use a camera to show people these amazing birds...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
1240 KLYQ

Hawks on Poles, Finches at Feeders – Bitterroot Birds

The Missoula Christmas Bird Count numbers have been tabulated and observers saw 89 species, which is higher than normal. Good job, birders!. Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal said that the valley floor and benches are good places to see hawks on the power poles. We mentioned some identification details about Red-tailed hawks last week, and to continue those tips - they are easy to separate from other "Buteo" species of hawks by a lack of feathering on legs. (photos below)
MISSOULA, MT
27east.com

How And Where To Watch Birds On The East End

Our birders have a few suggestions about where to look for and how to observe the avian species that call the East End home, if only temporarily. Looking for migrating winter waterfowl like eiders, mergansers, loons, buffleheads and scoters, Frank Quevedo of the South Fork Natural History Museum (SOF) recommends local ponds, lakes, embayments and the ocean.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WILD GEORGIA: Birds benefit from backyard feeders in cold weather

With night temperatures regularly dipping below the freezing point now, the extra food provided by backyard feeders may help many birds get through winter. While there’s debate over the benefits — and drawbacks — of bird feeding in general, much of the current research shows that putting out food for birds in winter gives them a leg up in surviving frigid weather. A University of Wisconsin study showed that chickadees with access to birdseed during severe cold had a much higher over-winter survival rate (69%) as compared to those without access to feeders (37% survival).
GEORGIA STATE

