Pittsburgh cop accused in DUI crash appears in court

PLUM, Pa. — A Pittsburgh police officer accused of causing a crash while driving under the influence in Plum appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Tariq Jamal-Francis waived his preliminary hearing alongside his defense attorney, James Depasquale.

Jamal-Francis was reportedly off-duty when he rear-ended a vehicle driven by Channel 11 News Reporter Amy Hudak around 2:30 p.m. on November 12. Hudak had been on her way to work at the time and suffered injuries. Jamal-Francis reportedly left the scene.

Jamal-Francis was placed on administrative leave.

Jamal-Francis had no comment leaving court on Wednesday. Depasquale only noted that the case was waived, and that one charge, endangering the welfare of children, had been dropped.

That charge had initially stemmed from Jamal-Francis’ teenage son having been a passenger in his vehicle at the time of the crash, according to the criminal complaint.

Documents note Jamal-Francis had told police he “should not have put himself in that position and should have had his son get a ride to practice.”

Jamal-Francis is due in court for a formal arraignment in March.

