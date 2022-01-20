COVID-19 cases may be nearing peak in Wisconsin, Minnesota

UNDATED (WKBT) – We could be nearing the peak of COVID- 19 cases in the Upper Midwest.

Doctors from Mayo Clinic Health System say based on their modeling cases in our area could start to decrease as soon as January 24th or the end of the month.

They say they’re seeing a similar peak in other parts of the country followed by a sharp decline of cases.

Doctors do say continuing vaccination efforts will be important in lowering case levels.

Mayo Clinic COVID-19 forecasting is available here .

