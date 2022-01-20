ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden administration giving out 400 million free N-95 masks

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cMQq7_0dqL0U9u00

(WTVO) — To help slow the spread of omicron, the Biden administration said that it will make 400 million N-95 masks available for free.

Citizens will be able to pick up the masks at pharmacies and community health centers, and they should be ready by late next week.

Some scientists and doctors have said that single-layer cloth masks may not be sufficient to protect against omicron. They called on President Biden to expand access to N-95 masks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — The Biden administration is officially withdrawing its requirement for employees of large businesses to be vaccinated, according to the Labor Department. The Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) did not have the authority to require workers to be vaccinated or test weekly. “OSHA […]
U.S. POLITICS
Wyoming News

Free N95 Masks Begin Arriving in U.S. Pharmacies

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The distribution of free N95 masks for Americans has begun, the Biden administration said Monday. "Last week, masks began shipping and arriving at pharmacies and grocers around [the] country. We expect that throughout the week the number of stores and N95s arriving to scale up significantly," an administration official told CNN. Masks already are set up for distribution at some Hy-Vee and Meijer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masks#Omicron#Citizens
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Republicans consider shutting down government over vax mandate

FIRST ON FOX: Several Republicans are considering shutting down the government if the next funding bill includes money for federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Fox News Digital exclusively obtained a letter signed by a growing number of Republicans, led by Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, pledging to pull support from government funding legislation that includes language giving funds for vaccine mandates.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Ex-boyfriend of woman found dead in Roscoe storage shed indicted on murder charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jonathan “Kyle” VanDuyn, of Marengo, has been indicted on murder charges in the death of Michelle Arnold-Boesiger, whose body was found inside a Roscoe U-Haul storage shed in November 2020. Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced VanDuyn, 33, has been indicted on charges of First Degree Murder and Concealment of […]
ROSCOE, IL
POLITICO

Steny Hoyer says he does not see Joe Biden's March 1 State of the Union speech as a firm deadline on getting the social spending bill done.

"March 1 is not a deadline for one thing or another," he said at a POLITICO event. What happened: Majority Leader Steny Hoyer took a pragmatic tone about the future of the Democrats' climate change and social spending bill during an interview with POLITICO on Tuesday, insisting the March 1 State of the Union address should be viewed as an artificial deadline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy