Biden administration giving out 400 million free N-95 masks
(WTVO) — To help slow the spread of omicron, the Biden administration said that it will make 400 million N-95 masks available for free.
Citizens will be able to pick up the masks at pharmacies and community health centers, and they should be ready by late next week.
Some scientists and doctors have said that single-layer cloth masks may not be sufficient to protect against omicron. They called on President Biden to expand access to N-95 masks.
