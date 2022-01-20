California schools receive more than 20 million face masks from state

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — In an effort to ensure that every school across the state have access to free personal protective equipment (PPE), the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has partnered with the State Department of Education to distribute nearly 21-million additional masks to County Boards of Education.

Cal OES is reporting that since school returned following the New Year Holiday, they were able to distribute 20,997,120 face masks to 51 County Boards of Education across California.

“These resources are available because California has built a sustainable, reliable, logistics pipeline that allows us to move from a defensive posture to an offensive one,” said a press release.

“Even with this latest distribution, California still maintains a robust supply of hundreds of millions of pieces of PPE and other critical supplies that remain available to be rapidly deployed to communities in need.”

County Boards of Education will also be able to request additional resources including masks, respirators, cleaning wipes and hand sanitizer.

According to Cal OES, they have already distributed more than one billion units of PPE sent to counties, schools, medical facilities and local communities across the state.

Here are the number of masks Bay Area counties Board of Education have received from the state:

Contra Costa County: 675,840

Marin County: 138,240

Napa County: 76,800

San Francisco: 245,760

Santa Clara County: 998,400

Solano County: 245,760

Sonoma County: 261,120

