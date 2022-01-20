Omicron surge has not peaked in Lima

LIMA — The late arrival of the omicron variant of coronavirus in Lima has resulted in an unprecedented number of coronavirus infections in January, with no sign of retreat.

Allen County has seen at least 3,600 coronavirus infections since Jan. 1, accounting for roughly 3.5% of the population who have contracted the virus in a matter of weeks, Ohio Department of Health (ODH) data show.

The rapid rate of new infections has overwhelmed urgent cares and reversed the downward trend in COVID-19 admissions to Lima hospitals, which could further delay non-emergency medical procedures that have largely been postponed since Thanksgiving.

There’s no evidence that omicron has peaked in Lima either, despite the apparent decline in new coronavirus cases in other U.S. cities that saw their first omicron cases weeks earlier.

Hospital leaders on Wednesday reported that about half of all COVID-19 tests performed in Lima are coming back positive. And the prevalence of over-the-counter rapid tests means many infections are not being reported to health departments at all.

Once the rate of new infections peaks, it could take another two to three weeks for hospitalizations to stabilize, said Dr. Matthew Owens, chief clinical officer for Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, which was caring for 71 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday.

The hospital reported its lowest COVID-19 patient census since September just last week, but that brief break in admissions has ended.

Still, the burden of omicron is falling heaviest on urgent care centers, resulting in increased wait times for those with milder illnesses.

The short supply of over-the-counter rapid tests has exacerbated that trend as many seek testing through urgent cares and emergency departments.

To alleviate that stress, Allen County Public Health on Wednesday distributed free at-home testing kits at township fire stations, but it is unclear when the health department will have more rapid tests available.

Those who can’t find rapid tests should contact their primary care physician, Allen County Health Commissioner Brandon Fischer said during the mayor’s press conference on Wednesday.

Fischer offered a bit of optimism too: Lima may be in for another “month of discomfort,” Fischer said, but cities that were hit by omicron early are already seeing cases decline. There may be “light at the end of the tunnel,” he said, with a potential end to the pandemic by February or March.