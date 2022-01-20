Snow damages roof of Meadville Area Recreational Center

Snow damage to the roof area of the Meadville Area Recreational Center will keep the pool closed for at least several weeks, and maybe a lot longer.

The storm initially damaged the outer level of the roof, but the melting snow also got into the inner secondary level where more damage was found.

Recreational Authority Chairman Duane Koller told Action News the Authority is hoping to use an expedited insurance claim to fix the roof in several weeks, but delays could push repairs back for months.

The recreational Authority will meet on Friday morning in the hopes of learning more then.

