Hagerstown, MD

How to order at-home COVID-19 tests

By Mikayla Newton
 6 days ago

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Every home in the U.S. is now eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. All you have to do is go to covidtests.gov and put in your information, and a COVID-19 test will be shipped to your home.

The website marks the latest step by president Joe Biden to address long testing lines during a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

Upcounty Hub distributes COVID-19 kits

“Both my parents being vaccinated, they don’t know much about that,” said Jordan Dawson, a resident of Hagerstown.

Deputy Health Director of the Washington County Health Department Dr. Diana Gaviria says these tests are less sensitive than PCR tests.

“The other type of test is an antigen test. That’s what these home tests are. They pick up some of the small proteins from the virus. They’re not as sensitive as the PCR test, but they can be useful. You do those at home and you can get results in about 15 minutes. They’re a lot like a home pregnancy test,” said Dr. Gaviria.

Covidtests.gov shows you how to get reimbursed through your health insurance when you purchase Covid-19 testing kits.

The website says they will be shipped in about 7-12 days.

