12 Ways to Step Up Your Self Care Game in 2022

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis tiny toy comes with seven suction modes for an O that’s anything but little. We guess the best gifts really do come in small packages. What better way to hydrate dry, thirsty skin than with a nourishing blend of antioxidants, fatty acids and vitamins? The refreshing sandalwood and cypress scent...

zee

Self-Love Is First Step To Heal

Self-love is hard to come by because it requires a lot of introspection and a lot of time. But the rewards are great - this love will give you strength and hope. Self-love is a you-job, not someone else's job.
Footwear News

7 Main Benefits of Foot Massage—and How to Give Yourself One the Right Way

Foot massages are often seen as a luxury rather than a necessity. But there’s way more to the practice than sheer relaxation and pampering. Foot massages have a host of benefits to your overall health, making them less of a splurge-worthy extra and more of an overlooked healthy habit. Needless to say, they shouldn’t just be reserved for vacation massage tables and pedicure add-ons. The general practice of massage is proven to ease pain and soothe tension within the body, no matter if the focus is on your back, neck, feet, or elsewhere. But some studies have found that the benefits...
FITNESS
TrendHunter.com

Self-Care Goody Bags

Holt Renfrew has recently released its 'Beauty Wellness Bag,' which contains a mix of full-sized products, deluxe samples, and more. Not only does the bag include various beauty items, but the bag itself is a reusable tote. This bag is jam-packed with beauty products from brands like SHISEIDO, GUCCI, GIORGIO...
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Playful Self-Care Bath Kits

A trio of CBD bath salts is offered by Foria in a playful kit. The collection promises to enhance one's self-care ritual—which is an important necessity as life can get a bit out of control. The brand boasts that the kit will "turn your tub into an everyday oasis."
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Relaxing Self-Care Kits

The ‘Self-Love Gift Set’ provides users with the tools to treat themselves to a relaxing night in. Each kit comes with ‘Heart-Shaped Shower Steamers,’ a Heart-Shaped Massage Tool,’ and a ‘Calming Lavender Heat Pillow.’. For a fragrant spa-inspired bath, the Heart-Shaped Shower Steamers contain...
LIFESTYLE
Yoga Journal

40 Ways Our Editors and Readers Practice Self-Care

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. Let’s be honest—January can be a bleak month. The energy that comes with the start of a new year quickly comes and passes, and, suddenly, we’re stuck with cold mornings, lots of darkness, and an endless stretch of winter ahead of us. Those resolutions about taking more time for yourself? They’re slipping away. You may have come into 2022 inspired to practice more self-care, but between work, family obligations and, you know, the world, it’s difficult to do just that. But self-care doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. We asked our readers on Instagram to share some of their favorite ways to practice self-care—and included some of our own. Our hope is that, by viewing this list, you’ll be inspired to find five minutes (or a whole blissful day) to take care of the most important person in your life—you.
YOGA
countryliving.com

14 bath trays to upgrade your self-care routine in 2022

A long, hot soak in the bath is always time well spent – especially after a chilly (likely wet!) winter walk. If, like us, you’re a fan of lighting a scented candle, reading, or indulging in the occasional glass of wine during your designated relaxation time, then bath trays can help keep everything to hand.
INTERIOR DESIGN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
In Style

These Are the Best Self-Care Subscriptions to Support Your Mind and Body in 2022

"Self care" is a term that gets thrown around a lot, but its specific meaning changes from person to person. Pampering yourself is certainly part of it, but it's more about taking care of your mental and physical wellbeing, however that translates. Maybe you're someone who needs to take quiet time to recharge by lighting a candle and reading a book after a lot of social interaction. Or perhaps your version of self care is hitting the gym to boost endorphins and break a sweat. No matter how you interpret the expression, a new year is the perfect time to realign priorities and put yourself first.
LIFESTYLE
newyorkcitynews.net

3 Smart Ways to Improve your Hair Care Regimen

Gone are the days when oiling the hair was considered a major step towards maintaining a healthy hair care regimen. Today, we are a very fast-moving generation. We need results sooner than we expect, we want to try things that give us better results at an economical value, and we prefer the options about which we can read reviews online too. For instance, if we are facing hair fall worries, we would look for a good hair fall oil that gives us healthy hair growth along with hair fall control.
HAIR CARE
Brit + Co

15 Fuzzy Socks To Wear On Your Next Self-Care Day

Socks (and more specifically, fuzzy socks) are one of our favorite ways to add personality to any outfit, anytime. Since they're almost always hidden inside your shoes, you can wear all kinds of funky designs with the classiest and fanciest of outfits. Winter is all about staying warm and there's something so cozy about tucking your pajama pants into your socks à la The Holiday or curling up with a book in front of the fire. It might not always be fun to deal with the chill of winter, but wearing fuzzy socks is a foolproof way to keep warm.
APPAREL
slpecho.com

The importance of a self-care routine

As the semester ends, one tends to focus more on their grades rather than themselves. Over the years I’ve learned that one can both manage their grades and have a self-care routine without one having to worry. Maintaining a self-care routine in your day-to-day life is important. One way...
MENTAL HEALTH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Work your way toward your best self with some much-deserved self care

The phrase “new year, new you” might feel like a cliche. However, seizing the start of a new year as a reason to focus on yourself is absolutely a good thing. And it can have benefits that last you far beyond January 2022. Practice positive habits, mindfulness, and...
LIFESTYLE
ABC 4

Take a step toward healing with this self-care book

Surae sits down with Author Tiffani Patlán to talk about Amazon Bestseller: “Unlocking Your Ability to Heal”. This book was written to share the steps into unlocking an ability to heal within. Patlán shares her personal life stories on various types of abuse and ways to overcome it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ahealthiermichigan.org

Winter Self-Care Guide: Sleep

We’ve meditated, journaled and exercised so far this winter on our self-care journey here on A Healthier Michigan. And now it’s time for something a little more difficult: sleep. Sleep has the power to make or break your day. And getting a good night’s rest doesn’t start when...
MICHIGAN STATE
purewow.com

The Skincare Trend That's Going to Take Over 2022

Soaking up more hours of screen time became the new normal during the Covid-19 pandemic—thanks in part to the months spent staying home and avoiding social activities. ﻿And while there's nothing wrong with a little extra Netflix bingeing or internet surfing, all those hours in front of our screens ﻿are doing no favors for our skin.
SKIN CARE
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: This Day Cream Was Designed to Help Your Skin Thrive in Winter Weather

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse things they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If we wouldn’t recommend it to friends or family, you won’t see it here. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission. Budapest-based Omorovicza has sprung a thorough anti-aging assortment around the thermal, therapeutic waters native to Hungary. The luxury brand’s latest product, Cushioning Day Cream (which launches this week), is perhaps my favorite to date—and that’s saying something. For me, Omorovicza has always been...
SKIN CARE

