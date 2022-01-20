ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The association of dietary fibre intake and the IL13 rs20541 polymorphism with the risk of gastric cancer: a case-control study in Korea

By Tao Thi Tran
 6 days ago

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The beneficial effect of fibre intake on reducing the risk of gastric cancer (GC) has been emphasized in recent years; however, the findings from the existing literature have been ambiguous. Fibre and anti-inflammatory cytokines are associated with GC through inflammation. We investigated whether...

Haemoglobin A1c and serum glucose levels and risk of gastric cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis

This systematic review and meta-analysis examined associations between serum levels of haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) and glucose and the risk of gastric cancer. MEDLINE, Embase, and Cochrane Library were searched for studies examining associations between serum levels of HbA1c or glucose and the risk of gastric cancer. Inclusion of studies, quality assessment, and data extraction were conducted independently by two authors. Pooled hazard ratios (HR) with 95% confidence intervals (CI) were synthesised using random-effects models. Cochran's Q test and I2 statistic were used to assess heterogeneity.
A mediation analysis on the relationship between dietary glycemic load, obesity and cardiovascular risk factors in children

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Adiposity may mediate the effect of dietary glycemic load (GL) on lipid profiles in children, as studies have shown an association between dietary GL and adiposity and between adiposity and lipid profiles. Our objective was to evaluate the role of adiposity as a mediator in the association between dietary GL and lipid profiles after 2 years.
Inflammatory potential of diet and risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease: a prospective cohort study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Diet is an important factor that can exacerbate or ameliorate chronic inflammation, which has been implicated in the pathogenesis of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). However, no prospective study has yet investigated the relation between the inflammatory potential of diet and NAFLD. The aim of this study was to investigate the association between the inflammatory potential of the diet and the risk of NAFLD.
Association of ITPA gene polymorphisms with adverse effects of AZA/6-MP administration: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Azathioprine (AZA) and its metabolite, mercaptopurine (6-MP), are widely used immunosuppressant drugs. Polymorphisms in genes implicated in AZA/6-MP metabolism, reportedly, could account in part for their potential toxicity. In the present study we performed a systematic review and a meta-analysis, comprising 30 studies and 3582 individuals, to investigate the putative genetic association of two inosine triphosphatase (ITPA) polymorphisms with adverse effects in patients treated with AZA/6-MP. We found that rs1127354 is associated with neutropenia in general populations and in children (OR: 2.39, 95%CI: 1.97"“2.90, and OR: 2.43, 95%CI: 2.12"“2.79, respectively), and with all adverse effects tested herein in adult populations (OR: 2.12, 95%CI: 1.22"“3.69). We also found that rs7270101 is associated with neutropenia and leucopenia in all-ages populations (OR: 2.93, 95%CI: 2.36"“3.63, and OR: 2.82, 95%CI: 1.76"“4.50, respectively) and with all adverse effects tested herein in children (OR: 1.74, 95%CI: 1.06"“2.87). Stratification according to background disease, in combination with multiple comparisons corrections, verified neutropenia to be associated with both polymorphisms, in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) patients. These findings suggest that ITPA polymorphisms could be used as predictive biomarkers for adverse effects of thiopurine drugs to eliminate intolerance in ALL patients and clarify dosing in patients with different ITPA variants.
Association of anthropometric parameters as a risk factor for development of diabetic retinopathy in patients with diabetes mellitus

To study the relationship of body fat distribution in patients with diabetes mellitus (DM), and its long-term complications like diabetic retinopathy (DR), in Indian population. Methods. This was a prospective, cross-sectional observational study involving 1773 subjects diagnosed with DM and 1778 age and gender-matched individuals. The patients with DM were...
Changes in body composition in patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma and the relationship with activity levels and dietary intake

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Skeletal muscle loss is common in advanced cancer and is associated with negative outcomes. In malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM), no study has reported body composition changes or factors associated with these changes. This study aimed to describe changes in body composition over time and its relationship with activity levels, dietary intake and survival.
Effects of a low free sugar diet on the management of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized clinical trial

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Although the role of a diet rich in fructose and saccharose in development of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is well known, the effects of a low free sugar diet in the management of the disease have not yet been investigated in adult patients with NAFLD. We aimed, therefore, to analyze the effects of a low-free sugar diet on NAFLD main features.
Interactions between a polygenic risk score for plasma docosahexaenoic fatty acid concentration, eating behaviour, and body composition in children

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between eating behaviour and current body weight has been described. However little is known about the effect of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) in this relationship. Genetic contribution to a certain condition is derived from a combination of small effects from many genetic variants, and polygenic risk scores (PRS) summarize these effects. A PRS based on a GWAS for plasma docosahexaenoic fatty acid (DHA) has been created, based on SNPs from 9 genes.
LncRNA DLEU2 regulates sirtuins and mitochondrial respiratory chain complex IV: a novel pathway in obesity and offspring's health

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) have emerged as a rapidly expanding area of interest in chronic diseases. They are mostly unknown for roles in metabolic regulation. Sirtuins, an epigenetic modulator class, regulate metabolic pathways. However, how sirtuins are regulated via lncRNA is unknown. We hypothesized that a high-fat high-fructose diet (HFD-HF) during pregnancy would increase the risk for obesity via lncRNA-Sirtuin pathways.
Clinical characteristics and risk factors of acute acquired concomitant esotropia in last 5 years: a retrospective case"“control study

A remarkable increase in the number and proportion of surgical patients with acute acquired concomitant esotropia (AACE) has been noted in our hospital in recent years. We aimed to analyse the clinical characteristics and associated risk factors of this increasing number of strabismus in last 5 years. Methods. Medical information...
ZC3H15 promotes gastric cancer progression by targeting the FBXW7/c-Myc pathway

Zinc finger CCCH-type containing 15 (ZC3H15), a highly conserved eukaryotic protein, which was associated with several cellular processes and was ubiquitously expressed in various human tissues. Recent studies indicated that ZC3H15 was involved in tumorigenesis and may be a potential biomarker in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). However, the biological function and molecular mechanism of ZC3H15 in gastric cancer (GC) have not been studied. In this study, we revealed that ZC3H15 was highly expressed in GC and high ZC3H15 expression was closely linked to poor survival of patients with GC. We found that ZC3H15 promoted cell proliferation, migration, and invasion by increasing c-Myc expression. Next, we found that ZC3H15 could modulate c-Myc protein stability by suppressing the transcription of FBXW7, which was mainly responsible for c-Myc degradation. Moreover, silencing of FBXW7 in ZC3H15-knockdown GC cells could partly abrogate the effects induced by ZC3H15 downregulation. Taken together, our data unearth the important roles of ZC3H15 in GC development and suggest that ZC3H15 may be a potential target for the treatment of GC.
Health improvements of type 2 diabetic patients through diet and diet plus fecal microbiota transplantation

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major public health problem, and gut microbiota dysbiosis has been implicated in the emergence of T2D in humans. Dietary interventions can indirectly influence the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes through their modulatory effects on the intestinal microbiota. In recent years, fecal microbiota transplantation is becoming familiar as a new medical treatment that can rapidly improve intestinal health. We conducted a 90-day controlled open-label trial to evaluate the health improvement ability of a specially designed diet, and the diet combined with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). According to our study, both diet and diet plus FMT treatments showed great potential in controlling blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Sequencing the V4 region of 16S rRNA gene on the Illumina MiniSeq platform revealed a shift of intestinal microbial community in T2D patients, and the changes were also observed in response to the treatments. FMT changed the gut microbiota more quickly than diet. Beneficial bacterium, such as Bifidobacterium, increased along the study and was negatively correlated with blood glucose, blood pressure, blood lipid and BMI. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), Bilophila and Desulfovibrio, decreased significantly after treatment, showed a positive correlation with blood glucose indices. Thus, the specially designed diet is beneficial to improve blood glucose control in diabetic patients, it also showed the potential to reverse dyslipidemia and dysarteriotony.
The EMT-induced lncRNA NR2F1-AS1 positively modulates NR2F1 expression and drives gastric cancer via miR-29a-3p/VAMP7 axis

Deregulated lncRNAs play critical roles in tumorigenesis and tumor progression. NR2F1-AS1 is an antisense lncRNA of NR2F1. However, the biological function of NR2F1-AS1 in gastric cancer (GC) remains largely unclear. In this study, we revealed that NR2F1-AS1 and NR2F1 were both positively correlated with the degree of malignancy and predicted poor prognosis in two independent GC cohorts. Besides, NR2F1-AS1 and NR2F1 can respond to Epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) signaling in GC, since their expression was increased by TGF-beta treatment and decreased after stable overexpression of OVOL2 in GC cell lines. NR2F1-AS1 and NR2F1 were highly co-expressed in pan-tissues and pan-cancers. Depletion of NR2F1-AS1 compromised the expression level of NR2F1 in GC cells. Furthermore, NR2F1-AS1 knockdown inhibited the proliferation, migration, invasion and G1/S transition of GC cells. More importantly, transcriptome sequencing revealed a novel ceRNA network composed of NR2F1-AS1, miR-29a-3p, and VAMP7 in GC. The overexpression of VAMP7 predicted poor prognosis in GC. Rescue assay confirmed that NR2F1-AS1 promotes GC progression through miR-29a-3p/VAMP7 axis. Our finding highlights that the aberrant expression of NR2F1-AS1 is probably due to the abnormal EMT signaling in GC. LncRNA NR2F1-AS1 plays crucial roles in GC progression by modulating miR-29a-3p/VAMP7 axis, suggesting that NR2F1-AS1 may serve as a potential therapeutic target in GC.
A single nucleotide polymorphism-based formula to predict the risk of propofol TCI concentration being over 4"‰Âµg"‰mL at the time of loss of consciousness

We aim to develop a formula based on single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) to predict whether the propofol target-controlled infusion (TCI) concentration would be over 4"‰Î¼g"‰mLâˆ’1 at the time of loss of consciousness (LOC). We recruited 184 patients undergoing thyroid or breast surgeries with propofol anaesthesia. A total of 48 SNPs of CYP2B6, CYP2C9, UGT1A9, HNF4A, ABCB1, ABCC4, ABCG2, GABRA2, GABRA4, GABRB1, GABRB3, GABRG2, GABBR2, GAD1, SLC1A3, BDNF, and NRXN1, previously associated with propofol metabolic and pharmacology pathway, were genotyped. The formula was developed in the training cohort using the least absolute shrinkage and selection operator logistic regression model, and then validated in the testing cohort. The SNPs, GABBR2 rs1167768, GABBR2 rs1571927, NRXN1 rs601010, BDNF rs2049046, GABRA4 rs1512135, UGT1A9 rs11692021, GABBR2 rs2808536, HNF4A rs1884613, GABRB3 rs2017247, and CYP2B6 rs3181842 were selected to construct the SNP-based formula, which was used to calculate the risk score for over 4"‰Î¼g"‰mLâˆ’1 TCI concentration of propofol at the time of LOC. Patients in the high-risk group were more likely to require a propofol concentration higher than 4"‰Î¼g"‰mLâˆ’1 and presented a longer LOC latency. The SNP-based formula may significantly improve the safety and effectiveness of propofol-induced anaesthesia.
Genome sequencing and RNA sequencing of urinary cells reveal an intronic FBN1 variant causing aberrant splicing

Exome sequencing and panel testing have improved diagnostic yield in genetic analysis by comprehensively detecting pathogenic variants in exonic regions. However, it is important to identify non-exonic pathogenic variants to further improve diagnostic yield. Here, we present a female proband and her father who is diagnosed with Marfan syndrome, a systemic connective tissue disorder caused by pathogenic variants in FBN1. There are also two affected individuals in the siblings of the father, indicating the genetic basis in this family. However, panel testing performed by two institutions reported no causal variants. To further explore the genetic basis of the family, we performed genome sequencing of the proband and RNA sequencing of urinary cells derived from urine samples of the proband and her father because FBN1 is strongly expressed in urinary cells though it is poorly expressed in peripheral blood mononuclear cells. Genome sequencing identified a rare intronic variant (c.5789-15G>A) in intron 47 of FBN1 (NM_000138.4), which was transmitted from her father. RNA sequencing revealed allelic imbalance (monoallelic expression) of FBN1, retention of intron 47, and fewer aberrant transcripts utilizing new acceptor sites within exon 48, which were confirmed by RT-PCR. These results highlighted urinary cells as clinically accessible tissues for RNA sequencing if disease-causing genes are not sufficiently expressed in the blood, and the usefulness of multi-omics analysis for molecular diagnosis of genetic disorders.
Can a plant-based diet help mitigate Covid-19?

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. As Covid-19 resurges, propelled by the emergence of the omicron variant, and by the reduced effectiveness of the Covid vaccines over time [1], many people are asking what can be done to prevent "breakthrough" infections in vaccinated people and what can turn the tide on the pandemic overall. Recent studies show what may be a surprising answer.
Diets for inflammatory bowel disease: What do we know so far?

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. In recent years, the role of diet in the pathogenesis of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has gained great interest within the scientific community. Eating habits from industrialised countries (the so-called western diet or WD) have been associated with a higher incidence of IBD in observational studies, although the dietary factors responsible for the development of the disease are still to be elucidated. Some components of the diet with proinflammatory potential may cause changes in immunity and intestinal microbiota, leading to the inflammatory reaction that causes IBD-related lesions. The quality of available evidence is low, due to methodological issues, such as the lack of intervention studies, small sample size and heterogeneity of studies. For this reason, scientific societies have offered their recommendations using clinical practice guidelines and consensus documents, in order to establish a common criterion in the nutritional treatment of patients with IBD. The objective of this review was to summarise the data published regarding diet in IBD and review the recommendations given by scientific societies.
Risk-stratified selection to colonoscopy in FIT colorectal cancer screening: development and temporal validation of a prediction model

Faecal immunochemical tests (FITs) yield many false positives and challenge colonoscopy capacity in colorectal cancer (CRC) screening programmes. We aimed to develop a risk-based selection of participants to undergo diagnostic colonoscopy. Methods. The study was observational and used registry data from the Danish CRC screening programme. We included all participants...
Appraisal of vitreous syphilis antibody as a novel biomarker for the diagnosis of syphilitic uveitis: a prospective case-control study

To determine the sensitivity and specificity of syphilis antibody tests in vitreous samples and to propose an algorithm using vitreous syphilis antibody as a supplementary test to confirm syphilitic uveitis (SU). Methods. A prospective case-control study was conducted at the Retina and Uveitis Clinic from May 2017 to January 2020....
In vivo study sheds new light on the dendritic spine pathology hypothesis of schizophrenia

To date, the neuropathophysiology of schizophrenia has yet to be fully elucidated. Although structural brain abnormalities (including the reduced gray matter of some brain regions and hippocampus) have been frequently reported in schizophrenia [1,2,3], it is unclear whether these abnormalities represent intrinsic characteristics or are due to the effects of antipsychotics and illness progression. In addition, these abnormalities are typically subtle, lack regional specificity, and are difficult to replicate in most schizophrenia cases. Moreover, recent studies showed no evidence of genetic overlap between subcortical volume measurements and schizophrenia risk [4, 5], indicating that structural brain abnormalities may not be a typical neuropathological feature of schizophrenia.
