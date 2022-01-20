Covid: Did Pfizer's boss cast doubt on his own vaccine?

Vaccines are key to addressing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Pfizer/BioNTech lead the technology and vaccine efforts. The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over even though some figures indicate a huge percentage of the population will be infected in coming weeks. WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, in a briefing today indicated that more than 15 million new COVID-19 global cases were reported last week, by far the most cases reported in a single week and certainly an underestimate. Omicron is driving this new wave of infections. Because it is less lethal than the Delta variant, deaths have not dramatically increased, but they still remain at ~48,000 each week. The WHO Director-General made the point that 85% of African people have not even received a single dose of a COVID vaccine and that vaccination is key to ending the acute phase of the pandemic. 36 countries have vaccinated less than 10% of their population, while 90 countries are yet to exceed 40% vaccination.

