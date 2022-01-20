ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Effect of micronutrient supplementation in addition to nutritional therapy on clinical outcomes of medical inpatients: results of an updated systematic review and meta-analysis

By Nina Kaegi-Braun
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. There is increasing evidence from randomized controlled trials showing that different types of nutritional support interventions improve clinical outcomes in malnourished medical inpatients. Whether trials using micronutrient supplementation in addition to nutritional therapy are superior to trials without micronutrient supplementation remains...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Effectiveness of negative pressure wound therapy with instillation and dwelling after stoma closure: a retrospective and propensity score matching analysis

The use of temporary diverting stoma has become more common in low colorectal anastomosis to reduce anastomotic complications. Surgical site infection (SSI) at the stoma closure site has been one of the most frequent postoperative complications. The aim of this study was to compare the short-term outcomes between conventional primary suture closure and negative pressure wound therapy with instillation and dwelling (NPWTi-d) therapy following purse-string suturing, using propensity score matching analysis. We retrospectively evaluated the medical records of 107 patients who underwent stoma closure between January 2016 and October 2020. The primary outcome was the proportion of SSI. The secondary outcome was the day of postoperative length of stay. Propensity score matching with one-to-one match was performed for reducing treatment selection bias. Of a total of 107 patients, 67 patients had been treated with conventional primary closure and 40 with NPWTi-d therapy. The propensity score matching derived 37 pairs. The respective SSI proportions were 0% and 16.2% in the groups with NPWTi-d and primary closure (P"‰="‰0.025). The respective median days of postoperative hospital stay were 9.0 and 10.0 in the groups with NPWTi-d and primary closure (P"‰="‰0.453). NPWTi-d therapy with purse-string suturing was effective in reducing SSI after stoma closure.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Health improvements of type 2 diabetic patients through diet and diet plus fecal microbiota transplantation

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major public health problem, and gut microbiota dysbiosis has been implicated in the emergence of T2D in humans. Dietary interventions can indirectly influence the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes through their modulatory effects on the intestinal microbiota. In recent years, fecal microbiota transplantation is becoming familiar as a new medical treatment that can rapidly improve intestinal health. We conducted a 90-day controlled open-label trial to evaluate the health improvement ability of a specially designed diet, and the diet combined with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). According to our study, both diet and diet plus FMT treatments showed great potential in controlling blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Sequencing the V4 region of 16S rRNA gene on the Illumina MiniSeq platform revealed a shift of intestinal microbial community in T2D patients, and the changes were also observed in response to the treatments. FMT changed the gut microbiota more quickly than diet. Beneficial bacterium, such as Bifidobacterium, increased along the study and was negatively correlated with blood glucose, blood pressure, blood lipid and BMI. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), Bilophila and Desulfovibrio, decreased significantly after treatment, showed a positive correlation with blood glucose indices. Thus, the specially designed diet is beneficial to improve blood glucose control in diabetic patients, it also showed the potential to reverse dyslipidemia and dysarteriotony.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Machine learning in vascular surgery: a systematic review and critical appraisal

Machine learning (ML) is a rapidly advancing field with increasing utility in health care. We conducted a systematic review and critical appraisal of ML applications in vascular surgery. MEDLINE, Embase, and Cochrane CENTRAL were searched from inception to March 1, 2021. Study screening, data extraction, and quality assessment were performed by two independent reviewers, with a third author resolving discrepancies. All original studies reporting ML applications in vascular surgery were included. Publication trends, disease conditions, methodologies, and outcomes were summarized. Critical appraisal was conducted using the PROBAST risk-of-bias and TRIPOD reporting adherence tools. We included 212 studies from a pool of 2235 unique articles. ML techniques were used for diagnosis, prognosis, and image segmentation in carotid stenosis, aortic aneurysm/dissection, peripheral artery disease, diabetic foot ulcer, venous disease, and renal artery stenosis. The number of publications on ML in vascular surgery increased from 1 (1991"“1996) to 118 (2016"“2021). Most studies were retrospective and single center, with no randomized controlled trials. The median area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUROC) was 0.88 (range 0.61"“1.00), with 79.5% [62/78] studies reporting AUROC"‰â‰¥"‰0.80. Out of 22 studies comparing ML techniques to existing prediction tools, clinicians, or traditional regression models, 20 performed better and 2 performed similarly. Overall, 94.8% (201/212) studies had high risk-of-bias and adherence to reporting standards was poor with a rate of 41.4%. Despite improvements over time, study quality and reporting remain inadequate. Future studies should consider standardized tools such as PROBAST and TRIPOD to improve study quality and clinical applicability.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Alterations in brain synaptic proteins and mRNAs in mood disorders: a systematic review and meta-analysis of postmortem brain studies

The pathophysiological mechanisms underlying bipolar (BD) and major depressive disorders (MDD) are multifactorial but likely involve synaptic dysfunction and dysregulation. There are multiple synaptic proteins but three synaptic proteins, namely SNAP-25, PSD-95, and synaptophysin, have been widely studied for their role in synaptic function in human brain postmortem studies in BD and MDD. These studies have yielded contradictory results, possibly due to the small sample size and sourcing material from different cortical regions of the brain. We performed a systematic review and meta-analysis to understand the role of these three synaptic proteins and other synaptic proteins, messenger RNA (mRNA) and their regional localizations in BD and MDD. A systematic literature search was conducted and the review is reported in accordance with the MOOSE Guidelines. Meta-analysis was performed to compare synaptic marker levels between BD/MDD groups and controls separately. 1811 papers were identified in the literature search and screened against the preset inclusion and exclusion criteria. A total of 72 studies were screened in the full text, of which 47 were identified as eligible to be included in the systematic review. 24 of these 47 papers were included in the meta-analysis. The meta-analysis indicated that SNAP-25 protein levels were significantly lower in BD. On average, PSD-95 mRNA levels were lower in BD, and protein levels of SNAP-25, PSD-95, and syntaxin were lower in MDD. Localization analysis showed decreased levels of PSD-95 protein in the frontal cortex. We found specific alterations in synaptic proteins and RNAs in both BD and MDD. The review was prospectively registered online in PROSPERO international prospective register of systematic reviews, registration no. CRD42020196932.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The effects of stimulant dose and dosing strategy on treatment outcomes in attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in children and adolescents: a meta-analysis

Clinical guidelines currently recommend practitioners titrate stimulant medications, i.e., methylphenidate (MPH) and amphetamines (AMP), to the dose that maximizes symptom control without eliciting intolerable adverse events (AEs) when treating attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in school-aged children/adolescents. However, robust evidence-base regarding the effects of doses and dosing strategies of stimulants on clinical outcomes in the treatment of children/adolescents with ADHD is currently lacking and stimulants are often underdosed in clinical practice. To address this gap and provide rigorous evidence-base in relation to the dose and dosing strategy of stimulants, we conducted the largest systematic review and dose"“response meta-analysis examining change in ADHD symptoms (efficacy), and treatment discontinuations due to AEs (tolerability) and any reason (acceptability). We conducted one-stage random-effects dose"“response meta-analyses examining MPH and AMP separately, stratifying trials based on fixed-dose and flexible-dose design. Daily doses of stimulants were converted to MPH- and AMP-equivalent doses by adjusting for different pharmacokinetics across formulations. We also conducted pairwise meta-analyses to provide indirect comparisons between flexible-dose versus fixed-dose trials. Our study included 65 RCTs involving 7 877 children/adolescents. Meta-analyses of fixed-dose trials for both MPH and AMP demonstrated increased efficacy and increased likelihood of discontinuation due to AEs with increasing doses of stimulants. The incremental benefits of stimulants in terms of efficacy decreased beyond 30"‰mg of MPH or 20"‰mg of AMP in fixed-dosed trials. In contrast, meta-analyses of flexible-dose trials for both MPH and AMP demonstrated increased efficacy and reduced likelihood of discontinuations for any reason with increasing stimulant doses. The incremental benefits of stimulants in terms of efficacy remained constant across the FDA-licensed dose range for MPH and AMP in flexible-dose trials. Our results suggest that flexible titration as needed, i.e., considering the presence of ADHD symptoms, and tolerated, i.e., considering the presence of dose-limiting AEs, to higher doses of stimulants is associated with both improved efficacy and acceptability because practitioners can increase/reduce doses based on control of ADHD symptoms/dose-limiting AEs. Although fixed-dose trials that are required by the FDA are valuable to characterize dose-dependency, they may underestimate the true potential benefit of trialing dose-increases of stimulants in clinical practice by not allowing dose adjustment based on response and tolerability. Additional research is required to investigate potential long-term effects of using high doses of stimulants in clinical practice.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Association of ITPA gene polymorphisms with adverse effects of AZA/6-MP administration: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Azathioprine (AZA) and its metabolite, mercaptopurine (6-MP), are widely used immunosuppressant drugs. Polymorphisms in genes implicated in AZA/6-MP metabolism, reportedly, could account in part for their potential toxicity. In the present study we performed a systematic review and a meta-analysis, comprising 30 studies and 3582 individuals, to investigate the putative genetic association of two inosine triphosphatase (ITPA) polymorphisms with adverse effects in patients treated with AZA/6-MP. We found that rs1127354 is associated with neutropenia in general populations and in children (OR: 2.39, 95%CI: 1.97"“2.90, and OR: 2.43, 95%CI: 2.12"“2.79, respectively), and with all adverse effects tested herein in adult populations (OR: 2.12, 95%CI: 1.22"“3.69). We also found that rs7270101 is associated with neutropenia and leucopenia in all-ages populations (OR: 2.93, 95%CI: 2.36"“3.63, and OR: 2.82, 95%CI: 1.76"“4.50, respectively) and with all adverse effects tested herein in children (OR: 1.74, 95%CI: 1.06"“2.87). Stratification according to background disease, in combination with multiple comparisons corrections, verified neutropenia to be associated with both polymorphisms, in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) patients. These findings suggest that ITPA polymorphisms could be used as predictive biomarkers for adverse effects of thiopurine drugs to eliminate intolerance in ALL patients and clarify dosing in patients with different ITPA variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association of anthropometric parameters as a risk factor for development of diabetic retinopathy in patients with diabetes mellitus

To study the relationship of body fat distribution in patients with diabetes mellitus (DM), and its long-term complications like diabetic retinopathy (DR), in Indian population. Methods. This was a prospective, cross-sectional observational study involving 1773 subjects diagnosed with DM and 1778 age and gender-matched individuals. The patients with DM were...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Ketogenic diet for epilepsy: an overview of systematic review and meta-analysis

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Ketogenic diet therapy (KDT) is an established nonpharmacologic treatment in various types of epilepsy. We aim to evaluate the quality of the systematic reviews and meta-analyses (SRMAs) of KDT for epilepsy and summarize the evidence on their effects. We conducted an overview on MEDLINE, EMBASE, Cochrane Database of Systematic Review, and Web of Science from database inception to 3 September 2020. Two investigators independently performed study selection to include SRMAs, extracted data and assessed the quality of SRMAs with the AMSTAR-2 and PRISMA statement. Twenty-four SRMAs were selected which encompassed a total of 255 original studies. Four reviews assessed the effects of KDT on infant patients; thirteen reviews reported on children and adolescent patients; eight reviews focused on adults or all patients; four assessed cognitive and behavior outcomes; three assessed quality of life; two assessed growth and development outcomes; seventeen reported on adverse effects; seven reported on retention; ten reported on attrition and reasons; and four reported on death outcomes. Overall, positive effects of KDT for epilepsy on seizure frequency reduction, as well as cognition and behavior were observed. In contrast, the effects of KDT on quality of life, growth and development were more controversial. The present overview indicates that KDT is safe. The most prevalent adverse events were GI, weight loss, and metabolic disorders, while the most common reasons for discontinuance were the lack of observed efficacy and dietary intolerance.
FITNESS
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Switzerland
Nature.com

Risk-stratified selection to colonoscopy in FIT colorectal cancer screening: development and temporal validation of a prediction model

Faecal immunochemical tests (FITs) yield many false positives and challenge colonoscopy capacity in colorectal cancer (CRC) screening programmes. We aimed to develop a risk-based selection of participants to undergo diagnostic colonoscopy. Methods. The study was observational and used registry data from the Danish CRC screening programme. We included all participants...
CANCER
Nature.com

Interactions between a polygenic risk score for plasma docosahexaenoic fatty acid concentration, eating behaviour, and body composition in children

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between eating behaviour and current body weight has been described. However little is known about the effect of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) in this relationship. Genetic contribution to a certain condition is derived from a combination of small effects from many genetic variants, and polygenic risk scores (PRS) summarize these effects. A PRS based on a GWAS for plasma docosahexaenoic fatty acid (DHA) has been created, based on SNPs from 9 genes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Clinical characteristics and risk factors of acute acquired concomitant esotropia in last 5 years: a retrospective case"“control study

A remarkable increase in the number and proportion of surgical patients with acute acquired concomitant esotropia (AACE) has been noted in our hospital in recent years. We aimed to analyse the clinical characteristics and associated risk factors of this increasing number of strabismus in last 5 years. Methods. Medical information...
HEALTH
Nature.com

LncRNA DLEU2 regulates sirtuins and mitochondrial respiratory chain complex IV: a novel pathway in obesity and offspring's health

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) have emerged as a rapidly expanding area of interest in chronic diseases. They are mostly unknown for roles in metabolic regulation. Sirtuins, an epigenetic modulator class, regulate metabolic pathways. However, how sirtuins are regulated via lncRNA is unknown. We hypothesized that a high-fat high-fructose diet (HFD-HF) during pregnancy would increase the risk for obesity via lncRNA-Sirtuin pathways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The clinician's guide to randomized trials: interpretation

Ophthalmologists rely on scientific evidence from randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to inform clinical decisions. When designed and executed optimally, large RCTs balance both the known and unknown factors that may affect the outcome of interest (e.g. visual acuity, intraocular pressure) resulting, theoretically, in an observed effect solely driven by the intervention/exposure (e.g. drug or surgery). However, an understanding of the fundamental elements of the RCT is essential if clinicians are to accurately interpret the results of RCTs; not all RCTs are designed, conducted, and reported with the same methodological rigour [1, 2].
HEALTH
Nature.com

Diets for inflammatory bowel disease: What do we know so far?

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. In recent years, the role of diet in the pathogenesis of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has gained great interest within the scientific community. Eating habits from industrialised countries (the so-called western diet or WD) have been associated with a higher incidence of IBD in observational studies, although the dietary factors responsible for the development of the disease are still to be elucidated. Some components of the diet with proinflammatory potential may cause changes in immunity and intestinal microbiota, leading to the inflammatory reaction that causes IBD-related lesions. The quality of available evidence is low, due to methodological issues, such as the lack of intervention studies, small sample size and heterogeneity of studies. For this reason, scientific societies have offered their recommendations using clinical practice guidelines and consensus documents, in order to establish a common criterion in the nutritional treatment of patients with IBD. The objective of this review was to summarise the data published regarding diet in IBD and review the recommendations given by scientific societies.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Inflammatory potential of diet and risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease: a prospective cohort study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Diet is an important factor that can exacerbate or ameliorate chronic inflammation, which has been implicated in the pathogenesis of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). However, no prospective study has yet investigated the relation between the inflammatory potential of diet and NAFLD. The aim of this study was to investigate the association between the inflammatory potential of the diet and the risk of NAFLD.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Prevalence and assessment of self-disorders in the schizophrenia spectrum: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Self-disorders have been proposed as the "clinical core" of the schizophrenia spectrum. This has been explored in recent studies using self-disorder assessment tools. However, there are few systematic discussions of their quality and utility. Therefore, a literature search was performed on Medline, Embase, PsychINFO, PubMed and the Web of Science. Studies using these assessment tools to explore self-disorders within schizophrenia spectrum disorders (SSDs) were included. A meta-analysis was performed on the outcomes of total self-disorder score and odds ratios of self-disorders, using Comprehensive Meta-Analysis software. Weighted pooled effect sizes in Hedge's g were calculated using a random-effects model. 15 studies were included, giving a sample of 810 participants on the schizophrenia spectrum. Self-disorders showed a greater aggregation within schizophrenia spectrum groups compared to non-schizophrenia spectrum groups, as measured with the Bonn Scale for the Assessment of Basic Symptoms (Hedge's g"‰="‰0.774, p"‰<"‰0.01) and Examination of Anomalous Self-Experiences (Hedge's g"‰="‰1.604, p"‰<"‰0.01). Also, self-disorders had a greater likelihood of occurring within SSDs (odds ratio"‰="‰5.435, p"‰<"‰0.01). These findings help toÂ validate self-disorders as a core clinical feature of the broad schizophrenia spectrum.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Infant mode of death in the neonatal intensive care unit: A systematic scoping review

To characterize literature that describes infant mode of death and to clarify how limitation of life-sustaining treatment (LST) is defined and rationalized. Eligible studies were peer-reviewed, English-language, and included number of infant deaths by mode out of all infant deaths in the NICU and/or delivery room. Result. 58 included studies...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Survival benefit with adjuvant chemotherapy in stage III microsatellite-high/deficient mismatch repair colon cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Clinical observations have demonstrated that microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) and/or deficient MMR (dMMR) status are associated with favorable prognosis and no benefit from 5-Fluorouracil (5-FU)-based adjuvant chemotherapy in patients with resected stage II colorectal cancer (CRC). This study represents a systematic review and meta-analysis exploring the predictive role of MSI-H status in stage III CRC undergoing or not adjuvant chemotherapy. Published articles that evaluated the role of adjuvant chemotherapy in resected stage III CRC from inception to September 2020 were identified by searching the PubMed, EMBASE, and Cochrane Library databases. The random-effects model was conducted to estimate the pooled effect size of OS and DFS. The primary outcome of interest was OS. 21,590 patients with MSI-H/dMMR stage III CRC, from n"‰="‰17 retrospective studies, were analyzed. Overall, OS was improved with any adjuvant chemotherapy vs. any control arm (single-agent 5-FU or surgery alone): HR 0.42, 95% CI 0.26"“0.66; P"‰<"‰0.01. Conversely, DFS was not significantly improved (HR 0.7, 95% CI 0.45"“1.09; P"‰="‰0.11). In patients with stage III MSI-H/dMMR CRC, adjuvant chemotherapy is associated with a significant OS improvement. Thus, MSI-H/dMMR status does represent a predictive factor for postoperative chemotherapy benefit in stage III CRC beyond its prognostic role.
CANCER
Nature.com

Vaccine booster efficiently inhibits entry of SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The newly emerged omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 is spreading fast globally, replacing the previously dominant delta strain in many parts of the world [1]. Compared to the early prototypic strains, the delta strain evades the human immune system more easily, causing many breakthrough infections in vaccinated people [2]. It is imperative to understand in a timely fashion whether the omicron strain escapes immune surveillances. The information will be critical for public health measures. The virus-surface spike protein mediates SARS-CoV-2 entry into host cells and induces most of the host immune responses [3]. The spike protein is also the basis of many COVID-19 vaccines [4]. Particularly, two widely used mRNA vaccines, from Pfizer and Moderna respectively, encode the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein ectodomain. In this study, we investigated how efficiently the omicron spike protein escapes the immune responses from mRNA spike vaccines, using the prototypic strain and delta strain as comparisons.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Myeloid malignancies in cancer patients treated with poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors: a case series

Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors interact with DNA at single-strand breaks, prevent repair, and generate irreparable double-strand breaks that lead to tumor cell death [1]. Patients who harbor defects in homologous recombination repair, such as those with BRCA mutations, have tumors that are especially sensitive to PARP inhibitors. However, in...
CANCER

