This year, as with every before it, a number of cars are due for a refresh. Among them is the Mercedes GLE range of SUVs, which will soon include an electric version too. As important as the EV will be for the marque, we're more interested in Mercedes-AMG's high-horsepower alternatives. We recently received images of the GLE 63 SUV dressed in minimal camouflage, but now we've been offered a look at the slightly less exciting GLE 53 SUV. As with the earlier images of the GLE 63, it appears that Mercedes is currently evaluating the cold-weather performance of its luxury performance SUVs.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO