Activists expressed their anger and demanded justice for the accidental killing of eight-year-old Melissa Ortega in Illinois.Melissa was shot in the head by a stray bullet on Saturday as gunfire had erupted around her in the Southwest Side neighbourhood in Chicago’s Little Village area, where she was walking with her mother.“Known offenders” had fired shots at a 26-year-old man who was leaving from a nearby store.A stray bullet, however, struck Melissa, who was not the intended target, said the police.The eight-year-old was rushed to Stroger hospital where she later died, the authorities added. The 26-year-old was shot in the back...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 HOURS AGO