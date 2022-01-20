6 Children Shot In One Day In Chicago; Mentor Of Teen Says Action Needs To Be Taken

CHICAGO -- Four people have been killed, including an 8-year-old girl, in shootings in Chicago so far this weekend. Another 15 have been wounded, according to police. One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Jackson Park Highlands at about 3:43 a.m. Sunday. Police found a 41-year-old man sitting in his vehicle who had sustained one gunshot to the thigh and another unidentified male victim who was laying on the ground, unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the back in the 1800 block of East 71st Street. Both victims were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The 41-year old-male was listed in critical condition and the unidentified male victim has been pronounced. There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO