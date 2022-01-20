ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

6 Children Shot In One Day In Chicago; Mentor Of Teen Says Action Needs To Be Taken

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix children were shot in Chicago in...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 11

Carol Maczka
6d ago

They need to take another approach to “justice reform”, people are dying the way things are going 🥺

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Armed Robbers Are Attacking, Beating People At Their Garages In Alleys On Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — An alarming crime has been hitting Chicago’s Southwest Side – unsuspecting people are violently attacked and robbed alone at their garages in alleyways. The crimes are happening in the neighborhoods near Midway International Airport. As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, Chicago Lawn (8th) District police put out a warning Tuesday after we started asking questions. Four recent robberies are connected, but there could be more – including one caught on camera that has had neighbors furious. One robbery happened at 4 p.m. late Thursday. Surveillance video shows two people in a white sport-utility vehicle trailing behind a driver in an...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

15-year-old dead, 4 other juveniles shot throughout Chicago on Tuesday

CHICAGO — Five juveniles were shot, including one fatally, in three separate shootings throughout Chicago on Tuesday afternoon. At around 4:15 p.m., police responded to the area of 122nd Street and Lowe Avenue on the report of shots fired. Police said a 16-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl were on a sidewalk when a dark-colored […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Teens Shot In Chicago’s West Englewood Neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood injuring two teens. It happened in the 6000 block of South Paulina just after 12:00 p.m. The Chicago Fire Department said the two were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and are in good condition. According to Chicago police, a black vehicle approached a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old female and someone fired shots from the car. The male was hit in the chin and the female was hit in the thigh. Their injuries do not appear to be life threatening. Area One detectives are investigating.    
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Cbs 2
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: 19-year-old fatally shot in Gresham, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot Friday night in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. The man, 19 years old, was standing outside in the 9000 block of South Normal Avenue at about 9:00 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shootings: 19 shot, 4 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

CHICAGO -- Four people have been killed, including an 8-year-old girl, in shootings in Chicago so far this weekend. Another 15 have been wounded, according to police. One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Jackson Park Highlands at about 3:43 a.m. Sunday. Police found a 41-year-old man sitting in his vehicle who had sustained one gunshot to the thigh and another unidentified male victim who was laying on the ground, unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the back in the 1800 block of East 71st Street. Both victims were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The 41-year old-male was listed in critical condition and the unidentified male victim has been pronounced. There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Woman Picking Up Uber Passenger Shot On Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman who was picking up a passenger for Uber was shot while driving on the Eisenhower Expressway overnight. Illinois State Police said shots were fired on inbound Interstate 290 around midnight at Western Avenue. Bullet holes were found on the driver’s side window and both the front and back seat windows were shattered. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack has learned the woman driving the car was shot several times, including her leg, arm, and near her spinal cord; and was being treated at Stroger Hospital of Cook County. Her condition was not immediately available. The woman was driving an Uber passenger...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Trooper, Woman Found Shot Dead In Car On Southeast Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was a trooper with the Illinois State Police and a woman were found shot dead Monday afternoon in a car in the East Side neighborhood. Chicago Police said at 1:38 p.m., a witness who was walking by found the bodies of the 30-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman in the car parked in the 11000 block of South Avenue E, a few blocks from the Indiana state line. The victims had both been shot in the head and were pronounced dead at the scene. A weapon was recovered. Illinois State Police confirmed the man, Antonio Alvarez, was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 Man Killed, 2 Wounded In South Austin Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is dead and two others were wounded late Thursday in a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood. At 5:31 p.m., three men – ages 20, 21, and 3 – were in a car on Haddon Avenue near Pine Avenue when someone shot them all. The 21-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead. The 20-year-old man was shot in the back and was taken to the same hospital in good condition. The 23-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. No one was in custody late Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

‘He would light everyone up’: Loved ones of 15-year-old Caleb Westbrooks mourn his death after he was shot walking from school

To loved ones, he was a beam of light. To his school community, he was a gift. Caleb Westbrooks, a 15-year-old freshman described as having an infectious personality, was killed Tuesday afternoon while walking home from his school, Rauner College Prep in the West Town neighborhood. Those who loved him were still coming to grips with his death this week. “Everyone could be at their darkest ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

‘It’s Just Scary’: Archer Heights Carjacker Points Gun At One-Year-Old

CHICAGO (CBS) — Caught on camera: A one-year-old girl with a gun pointed toward her during a carjacking. As CBS 2’s Steven Graves explains, it’s in an area where residents are already concerned, as police track a rash of other frightening crimes. Archer Heights grocery store owner Mirna Rivera can’t get it out of her head. “I feel horrible for them because their child had to go through that.” Rivera said video from last week showing a mother holding a little girl, frantically running with what appears to be another girl. “They said they just decided to run into the store. They baby was crying,”...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot During West Town Robbery, Chicago Police Say

A Chicago man is recuperating at a local hospital after he was shot during a robbery in the city’s West Town neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to Chicago police, the 35-year-old man was walking to his vehicle in the 700 block of North Wood Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. when he was approached by a white sedan.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy