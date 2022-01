Police departments in the U.S. are warning that scammers could be using a simple QR code sticker to steal credit card information while you’re paying for your parking. Although the issue has largely been confined to Texas so far, especially in Austin, other police departments are warning local residents of the risk of the scam. It involves placing QR code stickers on parking meters that are disguised as quick pay options.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO