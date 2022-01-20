ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge won't expand media access for 3 ex-officers' trial

By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a request by a coalition of media groups for greater access to the civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s death. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson said the trial will go forward with...

