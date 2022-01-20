Special Weather Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 22:06:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-26 10:00:00 SST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu Increased Chance of Flash Flooding by Late Wednesday The active South Pacific Convergence Zone (SPCZ) continues to drift across the territory late Wednesday through Thursday night. The SPCZ passage will increase the potential for heavy rainfall across American Samoa. The rainfall duration and intensity is likely to produce flooding impacts by Wednesday afternoon in the Manu`a islands, and Wednesday night in Tutuila and Aunu`u. The threat of flash flooding will last through at least Thursday night. Please keep up to date with the latest forecast information through our website (weather.gov/ppg), local media, social media, or NOAA Weather Radio broadcats. An updated outlook will be issued by 11 PM SST Tuesday, or sooner if necessary.
Comments / 0