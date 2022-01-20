ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-20 08:57:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-20 19:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu Thunderstorms associated with Invest 91P will produce possible gusty winds...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Matanuska Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-25 13:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley BAND OF LOCALLY MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW MOVING ACROSS THE ANCHORAGE BOWL AND MATANUSKA VALLEY OVER THE NEXT ONE TO TWO HOURS A band of locally moderate to heavy snow has developed across the Matanuska Valley and Knik Arm with snowfall rates of of up to an inch per hour. Visibility may be reduced to as low as one half to one quarter mile at times in the heaviest snow. Please slow down and use caution when travelling. This band will slowly move west to east across the region through the next one to two hours before weakening and eventually tapering off. For the latest forecast, visit www.weather.gov/afc. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-26 03:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-26 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick Wind Chills Averaging Near Zero Early This Morning North winds averaging around 10 mph will combine with very cold temperatures to produce wind chills around zero early this morning. The lowest wind chills will occur around daybreak, when areas along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau to Evansville will experience wind chills from zero to 5 below. Wind chills in areas further south will average from zero to 8 above. Regardless of the exact value, expect low wind chills to present a hazard to those who are unprepared. Dress in layers, wear mittens or gloves, and cover your head with a hat or hood. Remember to provide proper shelter for pets or farm animals. Wind chills will rise into the teens late this morning and 20s this afternoon.
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 22:06:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-26 10:00:00 SST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu Increased Chance of Flash Flooding by Late Wednesday The active South Pacific Convergence Zone (SPCZ) continues to drift across the territory late Wednesday through Thursday night. The SPCZ passage will increase the potential for heavy rainfall across American Samoa. The rainfall duration and intensity is likely to produce flooding impacts by Wednesday afternoon in the Manu`a islands, and Wednesday night in Tutuila and Aunu`u. The threat of flash flooding will last through at least Thursday night. Please keep up to date with the latest forecast information through our website (weather.gov/ppg), local media, social media, or NOAA Weather Radio broadcats. An updated outlook will be issued by 11 PM SST Tuesday, or sooner if necessary.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 22:06:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-26 10:00:00 SST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu Increased Chance of Flash Flooding by Late Wednesday The active South Pacific Convergence Zone (SPCZ) continues to drift across the territory late Wednesday through Thursday night. The SPCZ passage will increase the potential for heavy rainfall across American Samoa. The rainfall duration and intensity is likely to produce flooding impacts by Wednesday afternoon in the Manu`a islands, and Wednesday night in Tutuila and Aunu`u. The threat of flash flooding will last through at least Thursday night. Please keep up to date with the latest forecast information through our website (weather.gov/ppg), local media, social media, or NOAA Weather Radio broadcats. An updated outlook will be issued by 11 PM SST Tuesday, or sooner if necessary.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swains Island#Special Weather Statement#Tutuila#Flood#Aunuu Thunderstorms#American
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 22:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-26 08:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: St. Clair FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE BLOCKAGE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Hydrologic flooding caused by an ice blockage continues. * WHERE...Locations along the St Clair River from Marysville downstream to Algonac. * WHEN...Until 815 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1014 PM EST, Automated gauge reports indicate an ice blockage. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly near the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include East China Township, the city of St Clair, and Algonac. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy