Take A Look At Indiana’s Ice Tree – A Midwest Winter Wonder For Over Sixty Years

This looks like an awesome way to spend a winter evening!. It's wintertime and we currently don't have any snow in the area to play any winter activities. Paoli Peaks seems to be our only option in the Evansville area for outdoor winter sports like skiing, snowboarding, and tubing. It is a hot spot for families to visit. I went there once and tried my hand at skiing. Let's just say that it was an epic failure on so many accounts. It looks like they won't have night skiing or tubing in the 2022 season. Don't let that stop you from visiting the slopes though. However, if you really want to go tubing at night, I saw a post going viral about a snow tubing adventure that looks like a blast, and I knew that I had to share it with you.

1 DAY AGO