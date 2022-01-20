Take A Look At Indiana’s Ice Tree – A Midwest Winter Wonder For Over Sixty Years
By Leslie Morgan
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
6 days ago
It's no secret no much I love winter. Give me cold temperatures, snow and ice any day over sweltering heat. I know, sounds crazy, but I just can't get enough of everything winter has to offer. I have lived in Florida and longed for Fall and winter. It was...
This looks like an awesome way to spend a winter evening!. It's wintertime and we currently don't have any snow in the area to play any winter activities. Paoli Peaks seems to be our only option in the Evansville area for outdoor winter sports like skiing, snowboarding, and tubing. It is a hot spot for families to visit. I went there once and tried my hand at skiing. Let's just say that it was an epic failure on so many accounts. It looks like they won't have night skiing or tubing in the 2022 season. Don't let that stop you from visiting the slopes though. However, if you really want to go tubing at night, I saw a post going viral about a snow tubing adventure that looks like a blast, and I knew that I had to share it with you.
You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium. According to the Indiana State University Library, the Indiana State Sanatorium was once called the...
Today is National Plan A Vacation Day. Most people think of the beach when they plan a vacation but our family equally loves heading to a cabin in the woods to getaway. Our family loves the beach don't get me wrong. We travel to the beach at least once a year but we find serenity in taking it on back to a slow-paced life where we can get away from all the hustle and bustle of what we normally do. Heading to a cabin for vacation usually leaves us feeling rested when we return. Angel here and I found a cabin about four hours from the Tri-State (so not quite a drive to the Smokies) right here in Kentucky and I am pretty sure you'll agree it's like heaven on earth if you love nature, peace, and quiet.
If you and your dogs decide to cross a stream, you need to remember that now you're in duck territory. A family learned this recently as their Golden Retrievers received a throw down from a feathered duck navy. This happened near Branson recently. According to the video description, the walking...
Our neighbors across the lake have put Michigan's winter wonderland to shame with a snowman that's three times as tall as those making news in Michigan. You may have seen a couple of stories on TV and on social media this week about giant snowmen in Michigan. An Upper Peninsula family in Marquette built a nearly 12' tall giant snowman in their front yard. His name is Carl. Not to be outdone, a Holland landscaper spent about ten hours and made a massive 13' tall snowman that stands next to the curb. This pair of wintery wonders got some media attention and eyeballs on social media, with their eyes made out of coal.
I consider myself to be an avid skywatcher. I love getting away from the light pollution of the city and just gazing up into the night sky. There is something about it that makes me feel like me, and my worries, are really very small in the grand scheme of the universe and I find that comforting. In my sky watching, I have never seen anything like what was spotted over the midwest this morning.
With your first glance at this picture, you might just think it's some woman showing off her freshly painted toenails while wearing a pair of flip-flops? No big deal, right? I mean, it might seem kind of strange considering the temperature is in the 30s right now, but whatever, some people handle the cold better than others.
There is no shortage of places to eat in the Tri-State area, but did you know the Tri-State is home to the oldest restaurant in the state of Indiana? It's true!. Located in Haubstadt, Indiana there's a restaurant you've probably heard of, The Log Inn. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
There’s a strange phenomenon that you can experience in Evansville, Indiana that nobody really knows about. It's a whispering sesquicentennial oval that will allow you to hear an echo whisper you don't expect. It's called Whispering Point. How does it work?. Only In my State describes the physics behind...
The one thing you don't expect when you're driving to work is to be attacked by the highway. That's what happened to one Missouri man who had his windshield annihilated by falling concrete from an overpass. Fox 2 Now in St. Louis shared the story of Steve Yarber. He was...
There is a Stonehenge-style structure made of giant rocks in Illinois. Stonehenge is a structure made of massive rocks that were built thousands of years ago in the English countryside. It is considered one of the wonders of the world. The monument is very mysterious. What I Think Of When...
It's not new and there's a sensible explanation for it, but people are going out of their minds over huge rolling ice balls in Lake Michigan. Before I throw actual science at you, this is the video that has been shared like a zillion times today on Facebook. It's big ice balls and they're...rolling.
You can find pretty much anything on Amazon nowadays, including your very own backyard guest houses. Amazon sells DIY backyard guest houses that can be delivered right to your doorstep. These kits come in several styles and sizes that can be used for a variety of things such as:. She...
I had never heard this story, but it's 100% true. A famous steamboat full of treasure and goods is buried under a Missouri corn field and it's unlikely to be dug up anytime soon. I found this remarkable story after a new episode of Beyond Oak Island was shared on...
The former Bowlodrome location on East 14th Street in Owensboro has been completely transformed. Check out the new long-anticipated Southern Lanes bowling alley and family entertainment center. Grand Opening specials will be offered all week long. I loved going to Bowlodrome throughout the years. Club 300 was a birthday tradition...
Michigan quite often delivers some amazing sights in any season of your choosing, and more times than not there's no reason to put any kind of filter on the photo, such is the case for a woman, Lisa Parrish, who lives in the upper peninsula. Recently she went to Munising Falls and captured picturesque visions of a magnificent sunset, with the light of the sun beaming through the ice curtains. What transpired was a colorful display of Michigan's beauty.
Well, here we are again. The holidays are over and I'm just now getting around to taking down the last of my Christmas decorations. Every year my husband and I get into a battle about lingering Christmas glitter. He literally can't stand the tiny, shiny pieces of bling, and I happen to love everything that glitters. So therefore, we are at odds at least once, sometimes twice a year or more about things that shine with glitter.
We are very excited to announce that we have teamed up with our animal rescue friends in Posey County to bring you a Night to Remember!. PC Pound Puppies and Posey Humane Society work tirelessly to save the homeless animals in Posey County collectively for over 35 years and these two animal rescues, along with their teams of volunteers, work tirelessly to provide the best care for these animals until they can find loving forever homes. So how can you help them continue saving lives? Join them, and us, for A Night to Remember.
This is something that we should have known about nearly two years ago when this whole mess started. We have been living in a pandemic since early 2020. Covid-19 has been a thorn in our side in so many ways, causing obvious illness, shortages, canceled events, stores closing, and more. I know we are all tired of hearing about it and can't wait for it to be a thing of the past. However, that certainly isn't the case at this time.
At some point in time, everyone has played ping-pong in their life. Chances are you have a friend or a relative who still has a table set up in their basement or garage. It may see more time as a place to set things on than it does its actual purpose but every once in a while someone will grab the paddles and a couple of ping-pong balls from a nearby drawer and it's game on. It's not the easiest game to play, but it is fun, and practically anyone can do it regardless of their athletic ability. And on April 30th, it will also be the star of a new fundraiser for the Friends of Mental Health in Evansville.
