Lawrence Co. man sentenced to 57 years for child pornography charges

ASHLAND, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Dale Allen Fraley, 49, of Lawrence County, was sentenced Tuesday to 57 years in prison.

Fraley was convicted of five counts of production, four counts of receipt, and one count of distribution of child pornography, along with one count of possession of a matter containing visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Fraley was convicted in May of 2021.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorneys’ Office Eastern District of Kentucky, Fraley used various online personas to manipulate and coerce minors to engage in sexual content. He would threaten female minors to record themselves performing various sexual acts or record them live via applications like Skype.

Fraley, sometimes with the help of his online personas, would persuade minors to come to his home to gain sexual experience with him as the teacher. While at his home, Fraley would record the sexual activity between the minors and himself in his home, or record them participating in sexual conduct.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood. Project Safe Childhood is a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice with the goal of combating the increasing child sexual abuse and exploitation issue.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov .

