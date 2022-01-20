Man Sues Samsung, Distributor Over Faulty Battery Claims

OPINION AND ORDER Plaintiffs Michael Zachmann and Ariel Ulberg bring this putative class action claiming that portable coolers manufactured by defendant The Coleman Company Inc. do not retain ice for five days, as promised. Now pending is defendant’s motion to dismiss the amended complaint pursuant to Rules 12(b)(1) and 12(b)(6). (Doc. #16). For the reasons set forth below, the motion is GRANTED. The Court has subject-matter jurisdiction pursuant to 28 U.S.C. §§1331 and 1332(d)(2). BACKGROUND For the purpose of ruling on the motion to dismiss, the Court accepts as true all well-pleaded factual allegations in the amended complaint and draws all reasonable inferences in plaintiffs’ favor, as summarized below. Defendant “manufactures, markets, distributes, and labels” a variety of portable coolers (Doc. #15 (“Am. Compl.”) 1), which are sold online and in stores. The portable coolers are labeled with variations on the statements “KEEPS THE ICE” and “5 DAYS.” (Id.

