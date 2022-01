JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are asking for help from the community to identify and locate two people accused in a credit card fraud investigation. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says officers were called to a report of an auto theft in the 7000 block of Gate Parkway on Monday, Jan. 17. When officers arrived, the victim told them that her 2020 Dodge Charger had been stolen, along with a bag she had left in the vehicle containing several credit cards.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO