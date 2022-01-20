ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Marines killed in crash when military vehicle rolls over, North Carolina cops say

Cover picture for the articleTwo Marines were killed and two others were injured when a military vehicle rolled over on Wednesday, Jan. 19 in North Carolina, officials say. The 2nd Marine Logistics Group with Camp Lejeune confirmed the crash, and its “multiple casualties” in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The fatal crash was...

WSPA 7News

NC Highway Patrol: Two Marines killed, two others airlifted after single-vehicle crash involving Camp Lejeune military vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Marines were killed and two others were airlifted to a local hospital after a crash involving a military vehicle from Camp Lejeune on Wednesday. Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed the two dead in a press conference held around 4:40 p.m. Officials also said the two other Marines […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
CBS LA

1 Killed While Trying To Change Tire On 118 Freeway In Mission Hills

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least one person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound 118 Freeway in Mission Hills. (credit: CBS) Three people, including one who was pronounced dead at the scene, were involved in the crash that was reported at about 7:30 a.m. on the westbound 118 Freeway, just before the transition road to the 405 Freeway. A white cargo truck and and a sedan were involved in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. It’s not clear how the collision happened, but at least one person with the sedan was changing its tire when the cargo truck hit the sedan, the CHP said. One person was trapped in the cargo truck and a work truck towing a trailer, and both needed to be extricated from the wreckage, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Both men were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Several lanes were closed for the rescue and fatal crash investigation, but the transition road to the 405 Freeway remained open.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Merced Sun-Star

‘Steals your history.’ Thieves drag North Carolina church bell with car, video shows

It was the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 19, when the Grace Baptist Church community in Greensboro, North Carolina, noticed something was missing, WGHP reported. The large church headstock, which holds the church bell, was standing guard in front of the doors of the church as normal, but the bell itself was missing. When the church leaders looked at surveillance video, what they discovered left them shocked, interim Pastor JR Gossett told WGHP.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Vehicle#U S Marines#State Highway#Traffic Accident#Marine Logistics Group#7 Ton#Wral#The U S Marines
8 News Now

NC Highway Patrol: Two Marines killed, two others airlifted after single-vehicle crash involving Camp Lejeune military vehicle

Kait 8

Marine charged in deadly military truck crash that killed two other Marines

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A Marine has been charged in connection with a military truck crash that killed two Marines in North Carolina Wednesday. Highway Patrol charged 19-year-old Louis Barrera, of Springfield, Tennessee, with one count of exceeding a safe speed and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
