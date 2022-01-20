The Activision/Xbox Deal by the Numbers

So, Microsoft is buying Activision for a startling $68.7 billion. It’s an acquisition unlike any other we’ve seen in the video game industry, and its impact will be felt for years and years to come. Because of just how monumental it is, we’ve gathered answers to some...
Blizzard has announced it is working on a new, AAA survival game for PC and consoles set in a brand new universe. And Blizzard is hiring to help make it happen. In a new blog post announcing the job openings, Blizzard says its new survival game will be “A place full of heroes we have yet to meet, stories yet to be told, and adventures yet to be lived. A vast realm of possibility, waiting to be explored.”
We can't stop thinking about last week's landmark Xbox acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, so on this week's podcast, we're talking about A) Who Microsoft might strategically target for acquisition next, and B) our dream Xbox-Bethesda-Activision-Blizzard project collaborations and IP revivals. Plus: Respawn announces THREE new Star Wars games, and more!. Subscribe...
Microsoft beat market expectations Tuesday with strong quarterly performance in cloud computing and software, still benefitting from the pandemic's online shifting of work, play, shopping and learning. Ives saw the strong earnings from Microsoft as an "broader indication of strength we expect to see across the enterprise cloud software landscape throughout this earnings season."
Call of Duty games have been hit by a technical problems that have left gamers unable to play.Activision said it was experiencing “connectivity issues” and was investigating the incident. Players said they had been kicked out of games or found themselves unable to get into them in the first place.Three games in the series – Black Ops II, Vanguard and Warzone – are all affected, Activision said.The problems come just days after Microsoft announced that it would be buying Call of Duty parent company Activision Blizzard, in a deal worth $68 billion. That has led to speculation about whether games such...
Labor giant the Communication Workers of America is calling for regulatory scrutiny of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard after an organizational change was revealed at one of the video game holding company’s developers that will affect workers who recently announced they were forming a union.
On Monday, Polygon senior reporter Nicole Carpenter reported on a staff email from Raven Software studio head Brian Raffel announcing an “organizational change” at the Activision Blizzard-owned studio that would “embed” quality-assurance workers in various teams, including those for animation, audio and production. The email said that the restructuring “has been carefully considered and is a...
Activision Blizzard has declined to voluntarily recognize a worker union announced on Jan. 21, the first to be declared within the video game holding company. The group, called the Game Workers Alliance, is allied with The Communication Workers of America (CWA).
“We carefully reviewed and considered the CWA initial request last week and tried to find a mutually acceptable solution with the CWA that would have led to an expedited election process. Unfortunately, the parties could not reach an agreement,” an Activision Blizzard spokesperson said on Tuesday afternoon, adding that, “we deeply respect the rights of all employees to make their...
The news of Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard has taken over headlines over the last few days, and many have weighed in on the potential problems and benefits. Some worry about the possibility of Xbox becoming too big, and what it could mean for the video game industry as a whole. United States congressman Jerrold "Jerry" Nadler took to Twitter this week to share his stance. Nadler did not offer any specific support or opposition to the deal, but he did cite his concerns over the allegations that have rocked Activision Blizzard over the last year, as well as what this deal could mean for competition.
Earlier this week, Microsoft broke the internet when it announced it would be acquiring Activision Blizzard for close to $70 billion. While there's a lot of conversation surrounding this future acquisition and how it will pan out, don't expect to learn too much about it right away. According to Xbox's Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb, Microsoft's gaming division can't really say much until the deal is done.
For episode 53 of Xbox Chaturdays, we'll be joined by the ever-enthusiastic SnowBikeMike of the Kinda Funny xCast. We'll be discussing the bombshell announcement that Xbox intends to acquire Activision Blizzard King, what this means for Call of Duty exclusivity, the future of Xbox Game Pass, rad games like Nobody Saves the World, and so much more! If you're excited to catch up on all the biggest gaming news of the week, tune into Xbox Chaturdays live every Saturday at 12 p.m. ET!
Activision Blizzard is currently under investigation following accusations of harassment, discrimination, and fostering a hostile work environment. You can read more about the investigation here. While the news that Microsoft is working to complete a nearly $70 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is shocking for reasons that go far beyond...
