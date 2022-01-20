The Activision/Xbox Deal by the Numbers

The news of Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard has taken over headlines over the last few days, and many have weighed in on the potential problems and benefits. Some worry about the possibility of Xbox becoming too big, and what it could mean for the video game industry as a whole. United States congressman Jerrold "Jerry" Nadler took to Twitter this week to share his stance. Nadler did not offer any specific support or opposition to the deal, but he did cite his concerns over the allegations that have rocked Activision Blizzard over the last year, as well as what this deal could mean for competition.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO