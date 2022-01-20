ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Pyruvate dehydrogenase inactivation causes glycolytic phenotype in BAP1 mutant uveal melanoma

By Anna Han
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective therapeutic options are still lacking for uveal melanoma (UM) patients who develop metastasis. Metastatic traits of UM are linked to BRCA1-associated protein 1 (BAP1) mutations. Cell metabolism is re-programmed in UM with BAP1 mutant UM, but the underlying mechanisms and opportunities for therapeutic intervention remain unclear. BAP1 mutant UM tumors...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases

The two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been studying genetic vaccines for more than 20 years. We spoke to her about the future of mRNA vaccines for The Conversation Weekly podcast. Below are excerpts from that conversation which have been edited for length and clarity....
CANCER
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Why scientists are racing to develop more COVID antivirals

The first crop of antivirals against SARS-CoV-2 is promising, scientists say. But new drugs will be needed to counter the looming threat of resistance. You have full access to this article via your institution. The roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines at the beginning of 2021 marked a key turning point in...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

T cell characteristics associated with toxicity to immune checkpoint blockade in patients with melanoma

Severe immune-related adverse events (irAEs) occur in up to 60% of patients with melanoma treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). However, it is unknown whether a common baseline immunological state precedes irAE development. Here we applied mass cytometry by time of flight, single-cell RNA sequencing, single-cell V(D)J sequencing, bulk RNA sequencing and bulk T cell receptor (TCR) sequencing to study peripheral blood samples from patients with melanoma treated with anti-PD-1 monotherapy or anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA-4 combination ICIs. By analyzing 93 pre- and early on-ICI blood samples and 3 patient cohorts (n"‰="‰27, 26 and 18), we found that 2 pretreatment factors in circulation-activated CD4 memory T cell abundance and TCR diversity-are associated with severe irAE development regardless of organ system involvement. We also explored on-treatment changes in TCR clonality among patients receiving combination therapy and linked our findings to the severity and timing of irAE onset. These results demonstrate circulating T cell characteristics associated with ICI-induced toxicity, with implications for improved diagnostics and clinical management.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Research#National Cancer Institute#Pancreatic Cancer#Pdh#Access Options#Carvajal Rd#Uveal#11 279#Bergman L#Seregard S#Google#Aplin#Ae#Heppt Mv#K
Nature.com

Acquisition of taxane resistance by p53 inactivation in ovarian cancer cells

Ovarian cancer is one of the most common gynecologic malignancies in women and has a poor prognosis. Taxanes are a class of standard first-line chemotherapeutic agents for the treatment of ovarian cancer. However, tumor-intrinsic and acquired resistance to taxanes poses major challenges to improving clinical outcomes. Hence, there is an urgent clinical need to understand the mechanisms of resistance in order to discover potential biomarkers and therapeutic strategies to increase taxane sensitivity in ovarian cancer. Here, we report the identification of an association between the TP53 status and taxane sensitivity in ovarian cancer cells through complementary experimental and informatics approaches. We found that TP53 inactivation is associated with taxane resistance in ovarian cancer cells, supported by the evidence from (i) drug sensitivity profiling with bioinformatic analysis of large-scale cancer therapeutic response and genomic datasets and (ii) gene signature identification based on experimental isogenic cell line models. Further, our studies revealed TP53-dependent gene expression patterns, such as overexpression of ACSM3, as potential predictive biomarkers of taxane resistance in ovarian cancer. The TP53-dependent hyperactivation of the WNT/Î²-catenin pathway discovered herein revealed a potential vulnerability to exploit in developing combination therapeutic strategies. Identification of this genotype-phenotype relationship between the TP53 status and taxane sensitivity sheds light on TP53-directed patient stratification and therapeutic discoveries for ovarian cancer treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

A new perspective on immune evasion: escaping immune surveillance by inactivating tumor suppressors

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 15 (2022) Cite this article. Inactivating mutations in tumor suppressor genes (TSGs) are known to drive tumorigenesis by decoupling proliferation and survival from tight regulatory mechanisms. In a recent study published in Science, Martin et al.1 shed light on an unappreciated role of TSGs in preventing immune evasion by demonstrating enrichment of TSG inactivation in tumor cell transplants in mice when facing an intact adaptive immune system.
CANCER
Nature.com

Pooled genetic perturbation screens with image-based phenotypes

Discovery of the genetic components underpinning fundamental and disease-related processes is being rapidly accelerated by combining efficient, programmable genetic engineering with phenotypic readouts of high spatial, temporal and/or molecular resolution. Microscopy is a fundamental tool for studying cell biology, but its lack of high-throughput sequence readouts hinders integration in large-scale genetic screens. Optical pooled screens using in situ sequencing provide massively scalable integration of barcoded lentiviral libraries (e.g., CRISPR perturbation libraries) with high-content imaging assays, including dynamic processes in live cells. The protocol uses standard lentiviral vectors and molecular biology, providing single-cell resolution of phenotype and engineered genotype, scalability to millions of cells and accurate sequence reads sufficient to distinguish >106 perturbations. In situ amplification takes ~2 d, while sequencing can be performed in ~1.5 h per cycle. The image analysis pipeline provided enables fully parallel automated sequencing analysis using a cloud or cluster computing environment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Inflammatory potential of diet and risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease: a prospective cohort study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Diet is an important factor that can exacerbate or ameliorate chronic inflammation, which has been implicated in the pathogenesis of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). However, no prospective study has yet investigated the relation between the inflammatory potential of diet and NAFLD. The aim of this study was to investigate the association between the inflammatory potential of the diet and the risk of NAFLD.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Author Correction: Uveal melanoma

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 4 (2022) Cite this article. In the original version of this article, CXCL12 was misspelled as CXCR12 in the 'Mechanisms/pathophysiology' section. This error has now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Department of Ophthalmology,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metformin sensitizes leukemic cells to cytotoxic lymphocytes by increasing expression of intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1)

Solid tumor cells have an altered metabolism that can protect them from cytotoxic lymphocytes. The anti-diabetic drug metformin modifies tumor cell metabolism and several clinical trials are testing its effectiveness for the treatment of solid cancers. The use of metformin in hematologic cancers has received much less attention, although allogeneic cytotoxic lymphocytes are very effective against these tumors. We show here that metformin induces expression of Natural Killer G2-D (NKG2D) ligands (NKG2DL) and intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1), a ligand of the lymphocyte function-associated antigen 1 (LFA-1). This leads to enhance sensitivity to cytotoxic lymphocytes. Overexpression of anti-apoptotic Bcl-2 family members decrease both metformin effects. The sensitization to activated cytotoxic lymphocytes is mainly mediated by the increase on ICAM-1 levels, which favors cytotoxic lymphocytes binding to tumor cells. Finally, metformin decreases the growth of human hematological tumor cells in xenograft models, mainly in presence of monoclonal antibodies that recognize tumor antigens. Our results suggest that metformin could improve cytotoxic lymphocyte-mediated therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

POLE2 facilitates the malignant phenotypes of glioblastoma through promoting AURKA-mediated stabilization of FOXM1

Glioblastoma (GBM) is a type of brain cancer with high morbidity and mortality worldwide. The clinical significance, biological roles, and underlying molecular mechanisms of DNA poly Îµ-B subunit (POLE2) in GBM were investigated in the study. Firstly, the Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database found that POLE2 was highly expressed in GBM. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) results further confirmed that POLE2 was abnormally elevated in GBM. In addition, loss-of-function assays revealed that POLE2 knockdown could inhibit the malignant behaviors of GBM, especially reduce cell viability, weaken cell clone formation, enhance the sensitivity of apoptosis, restrain migration and inhibit epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in vitro. In vivo experiments further clarified the suppressive effects of reduced POLE2 expression on tumors. Mechanically, POLE2 knockdown promoted the ubiquitination as well as reduced the stability of Forkhead transcription factor (FOXM1), which is a known tumor promotor in GBM, through Aurora kinase A (AURKA). Moreover, the knockdown of FOXM1 could weaken the promoting effects of POLE2 on malignant behaviors of GBM. In conclusion, our study revealed crucial roles and a novel mechanism of POLE2 involved in GBM through AURKA-mediated stability of FOXM1 and may provide the theoretical basis of molecular therapy for GBM.
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Castle Biosciences' DecisionDx-UMSeq shows accuracy for uveal melanoma:study

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) said a study showed that the combined application of DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq allows for highly accurate analysis of RNA and DNA from a single biopsy sample for patients with uveal melanoma (UM). DecisionDx-UMSeq is Castle’s 7-gene test that uses next-generation sequencing (NGS) to identify somatic mutations...
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Relatlimab, Nivolumab Improve Progression-Free Survival in Metastatic Melanoma

The FDA granted priority review to the combination of relatlimab and nivolumab in September 2021 based on the results of this study. The combination of relatlimab and nivolumab was found to double the progression-free survival (PFS) benefit in patients with untreated, advanced melanoma, according to a new study from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
CANCER
Nature.com

Getting the upper hand in ALS

Ubiquitin is perhaps the most aptly described molecule-ubiquitous to tissues throughout the body. Multiple copies of ubiquitin (polyubiquitin) tag proteins for degradation and this plays an important role in various neurodegenerative diseases. This discovery earned a Nobel prize and has become a critical area of research and drug discovery. Genc et al. provide strong evidence that UCHL1-an enzyme crucial for regulating polyubiquinated proteins at multiple levels-may be able to reverse degeneration of upper motor neurons in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), one of the most aggressive neurodegenerative diseases. ALS, defined by Charcot in 1869, has to involve the loss of both upper and lower motor neurons leading to paralysis of voluntary muscles over a period of 3"“5 years. While ~10% of all ALS cases are associated with specific gene mutations involving C9orf72, TDP-43 and SOD1 and others, the majority are "sporadic" with no known genetic origin. ALS is also now considered a proteinopathy with TDP-43 as the central player.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

LncRNA DLEU2 regulates sirtuins and mitochondrial respiratory chain complex IV: a novel pathway in obesity and offspring's health

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) have emerged as a rapidly expanding area of interest in chronic diseases. They are mostly unknown for roles in metabolic regulation. Sirtuins, an epigenetic modulator class, regulate metabolic pathways. However, how sirtuins are regulated via lncRNA is unknown. We hypothesized that a high-fat high-fructose diet (HFD-HF) during pregnancy would increase the risk for obesity via lncRNA-Sirtuin pathways.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

'New Standard of Care' for HER2-Mutant NSCLC?

Patients with metastatic HER2-mutant non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who received prior treatment may benefit from the antibody-drug conjugate trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu), a new phase 2 trial suggests. The research, published today in The New England Journal of Medicine, revealed durable anticancer activity and encouraging survival outcomes in this...
CANCER
Nature.com

Risk-stratified selection to colonoscopy in FIT colorectal cancer screening: development and temporal validation of a prediction model

Faecal immunochemical tests (FITs) yield many false positives and challenge colonoscopy capacity in colorectal cancer (CRC) screening programmes. We aimed to develop a risk-based selection of participants to undergo diagnostic colonoscopy. Methods. The study was observational and used registry data from the Danish CRC screening programme. We included all participants...
CANCER
Nature.com

Association of anthropometric parameters as a risk factor for development of diabetic retinopathy in patients with diabetes mellitus

To study the relationship of body fat distribution in patients with diabetes mellitus (DM), and its long-term complications like diabetic retinopathy (DR), in Indian population. Methods. This was a prospective, cross-sectional observational study involving 1773 subjects diagnosed with DM and 1778 age and gender-matched individuals. The patients with DM were...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Interactions between a polygenic risk score for plasma docosahexaenoic fatty acid concentration, eating behaviour, and body composition in children

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between eating behaviour and current body weight has been described. However little is known about the effect of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) in this relationship. Genetic contribution to a certain condition is derived from a combination of small effects from many genetic variants, and polygenic risk scores (PRS) summarize these effects. A PRS based on a GWAS for plasma docosahexaenoic fatty acid (DHA) has been created, based on SNPs from 9 genes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The clinician's guide to randomized trials: interpretation

Ophthalmologists rely on scientific evidence from randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to inform clinical decisions. When designed and executed optimally, large RCTs balance both the known and unknown factors that may affect the outcome of interest (e.g. visual acuity, intraocular pressure) resulting, theoretically, in an observed effect solely driven by the intervention/exposure (e.g. drug or surgery). However, an understanding of the fundamental elements of the RCT is essential if clinicians are to accurately interpret the results of RCTs; not all RCTs are designed, conducted, and reported with the same methodological rigour [1, 2].
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy