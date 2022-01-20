ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two Marines killed in crash when military vehicle rolls over, North Carolina cops say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Marines were killed and two others were injured when a military vehicle rolled over on Wednesday, Jan. 19 in North Carolina, officials say. The 2nd Marine Logistics Group with Camp Lejeune confirmed the crash, and its “multiple casualties” in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The fatal crash was...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

NC Highway Patrol: Two Marines killed, two others airlifted after single-vehicle crash involving Camp Lejeune military vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Marines were killed and two others were airlifted to a local hospital after a crash involving a military vehicle from Camp Lejeune on Wednesday. Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed the two dead in a press conference held around 4:40 p.m. Officials also said the two other Marines […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
CBS LA

1 Killed While Trying To Change Tire On 118 Freeway In Mission Hills

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least one person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound 118 Freeway in Mission Hills. (credit: CBS) Three people, including one who was pronounced dead at the scene, were involved in the crash that was reported at about 7:30 a.m. on the westbound 118 Freeway, just before the transition road to the 405 Freeway. A white cargo truck and and a sedan were involved in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. It’s not clear how the collision happened, but at least one person with the sedan was changing its tire when the cargo truck hit the sedan, the CHP said. One person was trapped in the cargo truck and a work truck towing a trailer, and both needed to be extricated from the wreckage, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Both men were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Several lanes were closed for the rescue and fatal crash investigation, but the transition road to the 405 Freeway remained open.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Lake Worth officer who hit man with SUV later fatally shot teen in Fort Worth, police say

A former Lake Worth officer who was sued Monday and accused of using excessive force in a 2020 arrest also fatally shot a teen in Fort Worth in 2021, police said Tuesday. Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said at a news conference Tuesday that former officer Jonathan Granado was suspended for two weeks and put on administrative duty during an investigation after he hit a fleeing suspect with a police vehicle in November 2020. Manoushagian said an independent investigation indicated the crash was an accident, and a grand jury declined to indict the officer. Granado was required to undergo additional training and present to his peers what he learned from the incident and what he could do better before he returned to active duty.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Vehicle#U S Marines#State Highway#Traffic Accident#Marine Logistics Group#7 Ton#Wral#The U S Marines
WOWK 13 News

NC Highway Patrol: Two Marines killed, two others airlifted after single-vehicle crash involving Camp Lejeune military vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Marines were killed and two others were airlifted to a local hospital after a crash involving a military vehicle from Camp Lejeune on Wednesday. Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed the two dead in a press conference held around 4:40 p.m. Officials also said the two other Marines […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
8 News Now

NC Highway Patrol: Two Marines killed, two others airlifted after single-vehicle crash involving Camp Lejeune military vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Marines were killed and two others were airlifted to a local hospital after a crash involving a military vehicle from Camp Lejeune on Wednesday. Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed the two dead in a press conference held around 4:40 p.m. Officials also said the two other Marines […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
UPI News

Marines who died during North Carolina military truck crash identified

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The two teen Marines who died during a military truck crash in North Carolina have been identified by authorities. Lance Cpl. Jonathan Gierke, 19, and Pfc. Zachary Riffle, 18, died Wednesday when a seven-ton tactical vehicle overturned after the driver tried to make a right turn and lost control near Jacksonville, the 2nd Marine Logistics Group said in a press release. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy