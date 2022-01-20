NIACC Alumna Linda Upmeyer is Honored Guest, Keynote Speaker for Upcoming Pathways to Success Program

Crystal Bell and Mary Jo Vrba have joined the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Alumni Advisory Board. Crystal Bell ‘75 of Mason City, graduated from NIACC with an associate’s degree, a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from Wartburg College, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Buena Vista University. Bell is a retired band instructor having taught at St. Ansgar, Newman Catholic, Central Springs, West Fork, and Lincoln Middle School in Mason City over the years. Bell taught Trumpet & Friends at NIACC for many years and gave trumpet lessons at Waldorf. Bell plays in the Mason City Municipal Band, Clear Lake Band, the NIACC College Band and Orchestra. One of her biggest passions is playing in the New Horizons Band. She is currently a member of PEO Chapter IY, the Iowa Bandmasters Association, and volunteers for RSVP. She and her husband, Scott live in Mason City. The Bells have three grown sons and three grandchildren.

