Wine Wednesday: Rosé Pinot Noir

You have a bottle of wine open. Maybe a movie or a book to help occupy the day. It’s all so serene until those doughnuts leftover from the morning begin to tempt you—so sweet, so shapely…. The siren call of a doughnut or three is nearly impossible to...
I have a hard time believing that Valentine’s Day is on currently on my radar but honestly, IT IS ON MY RADAR!. I am already getting information on Valentine’s Day gifts. Here’s one that will appeal to most people.. because it’s from Tabor Hills Winery! It’s a trio of 3 great Rosé wines!
Best Buy! Three of the Conway family’s six career Platinums have been for their work with Malbec, and this marks their second time for the rosé with fruit from near the Gorge Amphitheater. Mountain berries, white peach and citrusy notes are cast within brilliant acidity that’s reminiscent of biting into a golden raspberry. The family suggests serving their rosé with pork, chicken or Street Cod Tacos, a recipe from Ellena Conway that’s posted on the Latah Creek website. Award: Wine Press Northwest peer-judging (Outstanding).
Well let’s give David Fraschetti a rousing applause for putting on one of the best wine tasting events we’ve seen in a long, long time. That’s for certain!. As we wrote on last week, “Pinot Envy at the Pinot Noir Fest”, Fraschetti’s “Passion 4 Pinot” wine event held at the JW Marriott, brought 60 world class wineries to pour their best Pinot Noir bottlings. For those of you vino enthusiasts who were there—well, you know what a fun time was had. For those of you who missed it, we know that next year, it will be on your wine-stained calendar.
One of the Oregon wine industry’s leading ambassadors is Ed King’s stylish example of Pinot Noir with ample production and distribution. Here’s another classic with fresh raspberry, huckleberry and allspice notes, a pinch of violet, and a structure that’s smooth and supple. Cranberry juice and a vanilla wafer keep you coming back for another sip. Two years ago, the 2017 vintage of this wine also went Platinum. Awards: Cascadia International (gold), Critics Choice (gold).
As a professional taster, I evaluate hundreds of alcoholic beverages (mostly wines) each month for articles I write. Most of these wines are good, some very good, and others outstanding. Unfortunately, a few wines rate “not very good,” and they are not included in my articles. I have...
This fan favorite Wine Wednesday Workshop is BACK with local artist and business owner, Sarah Morrow, of El & Gray Design!. Sarah will demonstrate the process for making polymer clay earrings from start to finish. Then, each person will handpick polymer clay pieces and assemble a pair of customized geometric earrings. There will be a wide variety of colors & sizes to choose from to ensure you go with the earrings you’ll love!
Metz Road is another label from Scheid Family Wines, a prolific producer in California. This pinot bottling hails from the sustainably farmed Riverview Vineyard in Monterey. This pinot noir could easily be mistaken for a Russian River bottling, thicker with black fruit than red, a bit gummy with notes of rhubarb and some licorice in the mix. A hint of dark chocolate gives the wine some nuance, but the experience comes across as rather tight and underdeveloped. Time in cellar might help to temper the wine and help the flavors coalesce, but I’m not certain of that.
Whether it’s red, white or rosé, cosying up with a glass of wine is the perfect way to settle in for the winter.Wine is also a timeless gift to give, especially when visiting friends and family for the impending new year or any upcoming birthdays or anniversaries. So, whether trying new wines has become a hobby, the bottle rack needs a restock, or you’re entertaining guests, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up.From supermarkets to specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across both bottles and cases of red, rosé and white wines.As the nights draw in, why not...
The amazing diversity of Southern Oregon viticulture, Stephen Reustle’s 40-acre enclave in particular, is on display each year at the Platinum Awards. This signals his sixth career Platinum for Pinot Noir, and it exudes elegance from the start. The spectrum includes cherry and plump raspberry with forest floor and anise, and it continues to please as it opens up. Awards: American Fine Wine Invitational (double gold) Savor NW (gold).
Although some may deem it "cheugy" or basic, rosé is my wine of choice — there, I said it. Nothing surpasses knocking back a few glasses of the slightly sweet — and vaguely floral — wine with a group of your closest gal pals (I'm purely speaking from experience here). But if you, too, are a longtime fan of rosé, you should definitely peruse our favorite bottles of sustainable rosé, to keep your impact low and your girls' nights properly over-served.
Some of Napa’s most cherished wineries are extending a heritage that started when the land was settled and developed in the 19th century, laying the groundwork for today. Much of that has turned into Cabernet Sauvignon production, yet one of the valley’s most singular estates continues a history with Pinot Noir that goes back generations. School House Vineyard takes its name from a late 1800s one-room schoolhouse that once stood on this historic Spring Mountain property.
The winemaking team of Jason Fox and Todd Bernave continue their work with this DeWitt family vineyard to deliver one of the top Pinot Noirs entered into the Platinum, and the only one grown in Eastern Washington. A key is the site, which is in the foothills of the Blue Mountains at 1,700 feet elevation. Their 50% whole cluster fermentation builds a foundation of Bing cherry, a pinch of baking spice and subtle notes of leather and raspberry leaf. Smooth tannins and raspberry acidity combine for a stellar finish. Awards: Cascadia International (gold), Bellingham Northwest (gold).
For the first time since its debut in 2020, the Palm Springs Pinot Noir Festival—otherwise known as A Passion 4 Pinot—returned to delight wine-lovers with more than 60 different producers of pinot noir from California and Oregon. This year’s event took place on Saturday, Jan. 8, outdoors on...
McMINNVILLE, Ore. — A Burgundy-inspired Pinot Gris from the 2020 vintage by Iris Vineyards in Eugene, Ore., emerged as the best of show at the McMinnville Wine Classic, the first wine competition of 2022 staged in the Northwest. It’s fitting for that variety to receive headlines at this judging...
A simple menu does the affordable wine list justice. House Wine offers a couple of rosé specials in honor of their favorite Golden Girl and her love for animals, with $5 from each going directly to Austin Pets Alive!. Best of Austin Awards. 2009: Readers Best Bar Ambience (TIE:...
Mirabeau, the famous wine brand based in the south of France, has collaborated with independent London-based distillery Vault Vermouth to create a limited-edition rosé vermouth that is a welcome addition to aperitif culture that takes its inspiration from the delicate botanical beverages of the Provence region. Made using surplus...
When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you. For more information on how we conduct reviews, click here. Rosé Champagnes have been gaining popularity in recent years. It's no surprise, as it can be enjoyed year-round and goes well with a plethora of food, whether sweet or savory. Aside from the mesmerizing pink color, it also tastes very refreshing and delightfully fruity.
