Wine Wednesday: Rosé Pinot Noir

Well let’s give David Fraschetti a rousing applause for putting on one of the best wine tasting events we’ve seen in a long, long time. That’s for certain!. As we wrote on last week, “Pinot Envy at the Pinot Noir Fest”, Fraschetti’s “Passion 4 Pinot” wine event held at the JW Marriott, brought 60 world class wineries to pour their best Pinot Noir bottlings. For those of you vino enthusiasts who were there—well, you know what a fun time was had. For those of you who missed it, we know that next year, it will be on your wine-stained calendar.

13 DAYS AGO