Public Health

Some Pittsburghers Can’t Get Free COVID-19 Tests From Government Due To Error

By Meghan Schiller
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some Pittsburghers tried to order free COVID-19 tests but received an error message instead.

The message reads: “At home COVID tests have already been ordered for this address.”

KDKA-TV’s Meghan Schiller reached out to the United States Postal Service and found it is aware of the problem and working on a fix.

People who live in apartment buildings encountered the issue first because of the same exact building address with different unit numbers.

To order visit here . Then you click the big blue button, type in your name and adress, and check out. Notice the price of $0.

If it pops up with the error message, USPS suggests two things: sending an email to file a service request or calling the help desk at 1-800-CALL-USPS .

On Wednesday, KDKA’s Meghan Schiller talked to a local woman who explained why she’s trying to set some tests.

“I don’t want to be up at MedExpress or whatever waiting in line and trying to see whatever,” Lisa Andreas said. “My friend, her husband has a transplant, so she went to the MedExpress and had a test and she waited out in the car for an hour and a half. For someone who’s working all day too, that’s just crazy.”

If you don’t have internet or a computer, the Biden administration said it will add a new phone number for people to call to order the tests.

For now, that number is the same as the government’s vaccine hotline: 1-800-232-0233 .

