ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Deaths at Petco Park before Padres baseball game ruled as suicide and homicide by police

By Brent Schrotenboer, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police have concluded that a 40-year-old woman died by suicide when she fell from a third-level concourse at Petco Park last September, killing her and her 2-year-old son .

The woman, Raquel Wilkins, and her son, Denzel Browning-Wilkins, were pronounced dead on the scene Sept. 25, shortly before a baseball game there between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves. San Diego police initially said the deaths “appeared to be suspicious” but did not say Wednesday how they reached their conclusion.

“The detectives conducted a thorough and comprehensive investigation that included dozens of interviews, reviewing of available video footage, and collecting background information to determine what led to the deaths,” the police said in a news release Wednesday. “In consultation with the San Diego County Medical Examiner, Raquel Wilkins’ death has been classified a suicide and Denzel Browning-Wilkins’ death has been classified a homicide. The San Diego Police Department will not be making any further comment on the case.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NWr78_0dqKj1Ob00
A general view of Petco Park. Orlando Ramirez, USA TODAY Sports

An attorney for the woman’s family, Dan Gilleon, expressed his displeasure at this Wednesday and said the family is considering a lawsuit against the city, which owns 70% of the ballpark.

“SDPD will tell the world that Raquel Wilkins (killed) herself and her baby,” Gilleon said on Twitter. “But they won’t have the human decency to bother to explain why they think that. Imagine how Raquel’s family feels at such awfulness.”

In a domestic dispute in 2016, the ex-boyfriend of the woman said in a court declaration that she had a history of suicidal behavior after she accused him of abuse and sought a restraining order against him. Gilleon noted this declaration came in response to the woman’s allegations against the ex-boyfriend and said in a text message to USA TODAY Sports that her family never heard or saw of any suicidal ideation with Wilkins.

“All accounts were that she was smiling and having fun until she, for some reason, ended up on the picnic table that was right up against the railing” before she fell over it onto the street below, Gilleon stated.

Gilleon said the city was acting like a defendant in a lawsuit by blaming the victim. He also said the safety value of the railing's height was "all but negated" by the table she was at being next to it. Railing heights have been an issue in deaths at other ballparks , although such incidents are rare.

"The city doesn't want to explain why it concluded that a young mother would kill her only child at an event where witnesses said she was happy," Gilleon said in a text message.

The police described their investigation as "exhaustive" and thanked those who came forward with information. After being alerted to the incident that day, two officers arrived to discover the bodies on the sidewalk at 200 Tony Gwynn Way. The officers began CPR but determined the woman and child died at the scene because of traumatic injuries.

Follow reporter Brent Schrotenboer @Schrotenboer. E-mail: bschrotenb@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deaths at Petco Park before Padres baseball game ruled as suicide and homicide by police

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Father Speaks Out About Determination of Homicide-Suicide at Petco Park

Emotional, angry, and hurt. Don Wilkins is the father of a woman who fell to her death while holding her toddler son in her arms at Petco Park last September. The victims’ father and grandfather spoke Thursday to NBC 7, the day after the San Diego Police Department determined the deaths were a homicide-suicide.
SAN DIEGO, CA
toofab.com

Mom and Baby Who Died in Petco Park Fall Ruled Murder-Suicide

The family say the city is trying to protect itself from a lawsuit. Police believe Raquel Wilkins killed herself and murdered her two-year-old son Denzel. "Raquel Wilkins' death has been classified a suicide and Denzel Browning-Wilkins' death has been classified a homicide," San Diego police homicide Lt. Andra Brown said in a statement Wednesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
New York Post

Family questions murder-suicide ruling in Padres fan tragedy

A lawyer representing the family of a mother and young child who died in a tragic fall at the Padres’ Petco Park last season is accusing the city of San Diego of duplicitous self-interest in ruling the deaths as a murder-suicide. Raquel Wilkins, 40, and her two-year-old son Denzel...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WRAL

Police: Teen shot to death in Rocky Mount homicide

Rocky Mount, N.C. — A 17-year-old died from a shooting in Rocky Mount on Sunday morning. Rocky Mount police found the boy with a gunshot wound inside a home on Hurt Drive around 3:10. The boy, who was not identified in a release, was taken to UNC Nash Health...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Petco Park#Baseball#Police#The San Diego Padres#Usa Today Sports#Sdpd
Chicago Journal

Deaths of Illinois State Police trooper and wife ruled a murder-suicide

CHICAGO - The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the shooting deaths of an off-duty Illinois State Police trooper and his wife to be a murder-suicide. For more context, here is our original story as the information began to unfold.[1]. Trooper Antonio Alvarez, 30, and Amanda Calo, 31, of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Twitter
Times of San Diego

Mother’s Death in Petco Park Fall with 2-Year-Old Is Ruled a Murder-Suicide

The death of the woman holding a baby who fell from Petco Park concourse last September has been ruled a suicide, authorities said Wednesday. The dead were 40-year-old Raquel Wilkins and her 2-year-old son, Denzel Browning-Wilkins, both residents of San Diego. They died on the sidewalk where they landed in the 200 block of Tony Gwynn Way, on the west side of the downtown ballpark.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Mom, Toddler Deaths at Petco Park Last Fall Were Homicide-Suicide: SDPD

Law enforcement investigators have released the causes of death for a San Diego mother and her child who died last September outside Petco Park. The 40-year-old mother's death has been ruled a suicide and her son's a homicide, police said Wednesday, citing a comprehensive investigation and consultation with the San Diego County Medical Examiner.
SAN DIEGO, CA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

367K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy