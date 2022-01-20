ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Marines killed in crash when military vehicle rolls over, North Carolina cops say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Biloxi Sun Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Marines were killed and two others were injured when a military vehicle rolled over on Wednesday, Jan. 19 in North Carolina, officials say. The 2nd Marine Logistics Group with Camp Lejeune confirmed the crash, and its “multiple casualties” in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The fatal crash was...

UPI News

Marines who died during North Carolina military truck crash identified

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The two teen Marines who died during a military truck crash in North Carolina have been identified by authorities. Lance Cpl. Jonathan Gierke, 19, and Pfc. Zachary Riffle, 18, died Wednesday when a seven-ton tactical vehicle overturned after the driver tried to make a right turn and lost control near Jacksonville, the 2nd Marine Logistics Group said in a press release. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
ACCIDENTS

