This week on New Mexico in Focus, state leaders share their 2022 budget plans ahead of the start of the 30-day legislative session next week. The Line opinion panel also dives into what could be included in a final package and what the spending priorities say about the issues we’re facing as a state. The panel takes on the latest challenges from COVID-19, including a warning from hospitals that emergency room wait times are likely to increase in the coming days and weeks. The group analyzes that reality and explores what can be done to avoid more setbacks. And, our panelists weigh the pros and cons of creating government-run public electric utilities.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 11 DAYS AGO