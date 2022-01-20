ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Chastain Admits Growing up in Poverty Led to Feelings of 'Resentment'

By Stephanie Downs
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Chastain is opening up about a difficult period in her childhood. As TooFab noted, Chastain recently discussed what life was like growing up with a single mom and her four siblings. According to the actor, she grew up "with a lot of resentment" as a result of her...

