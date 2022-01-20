The 7 best dog harnesses in 2022 for small and large pups, according to professional trainers and walkers

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

Of all the commitments you make to your dog, daily walks are among the most important. Walks are essential to your dog's physical and mental health. And whether you have a 4-pound Chihuahua or a barrel-chested Great Dane, a harness, as opposed to a collar , is the best way to walk a dog safely and comfortably.

With so many dog harness styles available, it can be a challenge to know what style will work best for both you and your pup. To come up with the best options for a variety of dog walking needs, we consulted veterinary experts and dog training and care professionals. We selected the versatile Petsafe 3-in-1 Harness as the best overall — it works well for dogs that pull on leash as for those that don't. Learn more about how Insider Reviews tests and researches pet products .

These are the best dog harnesses in 2022

Petsafe

Pros: Easy to fit, works for dogs of all sizes, good for dogs that pull, good for dogs that walk well on leash, allows freedom of movement, accommodates double-ended leash, reflective stitching

Cons: Only four sizes and three colors, can be confusing to put on correctly

Good for: Dogs that pull, dogs that don't pull, car rides

Dogs that pull, dogs that don't pull, car rides Available sizes: Extra small (13-to-19-in. chest) to large (29.5-to-34-in. chest)

Extra small (13-to-19-in. chest) to large (29.5-to-34-in. chest) Available colors: Teal, plum, black

Teal, plum, black Warranty: One-year limited warranty

The Petsafe 3-in-1 is the most versatile dog harness you'll find. It works well for both dogs that pull on leash and those that are confident loose-leash walkers. The additional strap on the back is made for car rides — most seat belts will fit snugly through the loop to keep your dog restrained.

When the leash is clipped to the D-ring at the chest for use with dog's that pull, the 3-in-1's V-strap design won't restrict the movement of their front legs. When attached to the D-ring on the back, the harness is great for walking or jogging with dogs that do not pull on leash or for safely attaching a long line for recall practice . The built-in car safety restraint has not been crash-tested, so there is no evidence that this harness will protect your dog in a car crash. What it will do is keep your dog from moving around the vehicle while you are driving.

The 3-in-1 has five points of adjustment around the neck and chest. The martingale at the front D-ring also tightens slightly to keep the harness snug when walking a puller. Three buckles on the harness — one on the neck strap and two on the chest strap — mean you never have to slip a loop over your dog's head or lift their feet to put it on, a welcome feature for shy or handling-sensitive dogs. But be warned: All those buckles can make the harness somewhat confusing to put on the first few times.

While the 3-in-1 may not be as comfortable as a vest-style harness, its straps are lined with light neoprene padding, and the whole thing is stitched together with reflective thread for better visibility at night.

Amazon

The soft, flexible, and easy-to-fit Puppia Rite Fit Harness is an affordable option for small dogs.

Pros: Soft, breathable, flexible, easy to adjust for size, easy to clean, nine colors

Cons: Only four sizes, dogs may be able to wiggle out of the harness, no warranty

Good for: Small dogs, dogs that don't pull

Small dogs, dogs that don't pull Available sizes: Small (13-to-19-in. chest) to extra large (21.5-to-31.5-in. chest)

Small (13-to-19-in. chest) to extra large (21.5-to-31.5-in. chest) Available colors: Black, green, pink, red, royal blue, light blue, purple, beige, navy, orange, camo

Black, green, pink, red, royal blue, light blue, purple, beige, navy, orange, camo Warranty: None

A soft, vest-style harness is a good option for small dogs that don't pull on leash. Puppia's Rite Fit design is comfortable and has more adjustability than some other vest harnesses, making it easier to get the right fit.

The Rite Fit is made from cushioned polyester covered in tiny pinholes for breathability. It's a handsome harness, and while it's only offered in four sizes, you can adjust the fit around both the neck and chest at three different points. The leash clips to two metal D-rings at back for added peace of mind. The whole thing can be thrown in the washing machine when it gets too grungy.

The biggest flaw with this harness is that a highly determined dog can slip out of it. If you have a dog that tends to dart on leash or is a known escape artist, you would do better with the more secure Gooby Escape Free Sport Harness , included in the list of other harnesses we considered.

For most small dogs, though, the Puppia Rite Fit Harness is a comfortable, budget-friendly solution for walks.

Kurgo

The sturdy, padded Kurgo Tru-Fit Smart Dog Harness has both front and back leash clips for effortless walks with large dogs of all breeds.

Pros: Durable materials, four points of adjustment, two places to connect the leash, crash tested and comes with a seatbelt, padded, five sizes, fits dogs up to 110 pounds, reflective trim

Cons: Only one color, vest may ride up when leash is attached to front D-ring

Good for: Large dogs, dogs that don't pull, car rides

Large dogs, dogs that don't pull, car rides Available sizes: Extra small (12-to-18-in. chest) to extra-large (28-to-44-in. chest)

Extra small (12-to-18-in. chest) to extra-large (28-to-44-in. chest) Available colors: Black

Black Warranty: Lifetime

Two of the biggest concerns when it comes to choosing a harness for a large dog are strength and durability. Lightweight harnesses that work well for 10-pound dogs could prove dangerous when an 80-pounder gets to pulling. The last thing you want to worry about on a walk is whether the harness will withstand the journey.

Kurgo approaches this problem right: Its vest-style Tru-Fit Smart Dog Harness is constructed with rip-stop fabric, heavy-duty stitching, and strong D-rings at the chest and back for connecting the leash. It also has a padded chest plate that can be fit snugly at four different adjustment points, two at the neck and two at the chest.

Kurgo added a loop at the spine to connect a seatbelt, and the harness is crash tested for dogs up to 75 pounds. It also comes with a 10-inch strap to connect the harness to the seatbelt.

The Kurgo Tru-Fit is easy to put on. Just slip the front loop over the head, then clip either side of the chest loop to the strap along the spine — no leg-lifting is needed. Although the Kurgo Tru-Fit Harness has a front leash clip, this isn't our first choice as an anti-pull harness because the vest is prone to shifting and riding up on some dogs.

If you're looking for an no-pull harness for a large breed, stick with the Blue-9 Balance Harness or the Petsafe 3-in-1 recommended in our best no-pull and best overall harness categories. But if your dog already walks on a loose leash and you'll be using the back D-ring, the Kurgo Tru-Fit is a comfortable, reliable harness for walking big dogs.

Blue-9 Pet Products

Best harness for dogs that pull

The cleverly Blue-9 Pet Products Balance Harness drastically reduces pulling without restricting a dog's natural movement.

Pros: Curbs pulling in most dogs, five sizes and eight colors, can be used with double-ended leash, sturdy hardware, easy to fit to a wide variety of body shapes, allows freedom of movement

Cons: Not padded, may ride up on very small dogs

Good for: Dogs that pull

Dogs that pull Available sizes: Extra small (13.5-to-18-in. chest) to large (29-to-43.5-in. chest)

Extra small (13.5-to-18-in. chest) to large (29-to-43.5-in. chest) Available colors: Black, blue, camo, hot pink, orange, purple, red, sky blue

Black, blue, camo, hot pink, orange, purple, red, sky blue Warranty: 90-day chew warranty

The Blue-9 Pet Products Balance Harness is part of a new generation of comfortable, secure no-pull harnesses that don't restrict a dog's movement. Front-clip, anti-pull harnesses like the Balance Harness work because they put your leash ahead of your dog instead of at the strongest part of their body. When your dog tries to pull ahead, the tension on the leash causes them to turn. In order to continue straight, your dog has to slow down.

The magic of the Balance Harness, specifically, comes down to fit. Straps around the neck and chest are connected by straight webbing that runs along the spine and chest. With five sizes and six places to adjust the length of the straps, it's easy to get the fit right on any dog — from a Boston terrier to a boxer — although the straps may ride up on the smallest of dogs. Thanks to a buckle on the strap that circles the neck, the harness doesn't need to be pulled over the head, a feature that shy or handling-sensitive dogs will appreciate.

One of the reasons we like the Balance Harness are its contrasting colors. Because the spine strap is a different color than the others, it is easy to figure out which side is up with just a quick glance.

The Balance Harness is well-made and durable with sturdy rings at both the chest and the spine to accommodate a double-ended leash. Because it has no padding, it's always best to remove this harness when your walk is over.

Read our full review of the Balance Harness.

Hurtta

Best harness for active dogs

The padded Hurtta Weekend Warrior Harness holds up beautifully no matter how big (and dirty) the adventure.

Pros: Super durable, padded, five sizes, six colors, strong hardware, easy to clean, good for intensive activity, reflective material

Cons: Pricey, no warranty

Good for: Outdoor adventuring, dogs that don't pull

Outdoor adventuring, dogs that don't pull Available sizes: Fives sizes, from 16-to-18-in. chest to 39-to-40-in. chest

Fives sizes, from 16-to-18-in. chest to 39-to-40-in. chest Available colors: Black, purple, green camo, coral camo, neon yellow, neon orange

Black, purple, green camo, coral camo, neon yellow, neon orange Warranty: None

If you're doing a lot of strenuous outdoor activities with your pup, you need a harness that fits comfortably on all-day adventures and won't fall apart with repeated rock scrambling and ocean swims. Enter the Hurtta Weekend Warrior , an extremely durable harness that is built for comfort. The soft, padded straps have four points of adjustment, two on the neck strap and two on the chest strap, to help you get a snug fit on a wide range of body types. Two buckles on the chest strap mean that you don't have to lift your dog's legs to get them into the harness.

The brand is a favorite of certified professional dog trainer Erika Slovikoski , owner of Stardog in San Francisco, California. "I like Hurtta harnesses because they are extremely well made [with] durable material and buckles that look like new for years," she said. "[The design] allows for full range of motion of forelimbs, too, which is so important to me."

The Weekend Warrior is fashioned out of soft, lightweight polyester and covered with a weatherproof material sturdy enough to keep the harness from soaking through in low to moderate rain. The harness is accented with reflective prints and piping for safety in low light. At the back, a stainless steel ring connects to the leash and a handle allows you to lend your dog a hand on steep trails without compromising your balance.

The Hurtta Weekend Warrior is pricier than your average harness, but your money is well spent on both quality and design. Plus, it will last for years without looking shabby. "Even if dogs roll in mud and swim in saltwater, these materials just rinse and dry and look like new again," Slovikoski said.

Ruffwear

Best harness for injured or senior dogs

The durable, comfortable Ruffwear Web Master Harness has a padded handle for easy lifting when your dog needs extra support.

Pros: Padded handle, comfortable, five sizes, durable material and hardware, reflective trim

Cons: Only three colors

Good for: Senior, disabled, or injured dogs; dogs that don't pull

Senior, disabled, or injured dogs; dogs that don't pull Available sizes: XXS (13-to-17-in. chest) to large/XL (32-to-42-in. chest)

XXS (13-to-17-in. chest) to large/XL (32-to-42-in. chest) Available colors: Blue, red, gray

Blue, red, gray Warranty: Limited warranty

It's never more obvious that not all dog harnesses are created equal than when you have an injured or aging pet. Regular activities like going up the stairs or climbing into the car may require an enormous effort. If your dog needs a little extra support to live their best life, Ruffwear's Web Master Harness can make all the difference.

The Ruffwear Web Master is made for comfortable everyday wear for dogs of all abilities with foam padding sewn into the panel that rests on your dog's spine and on two of the adjustable straps. Reflective material lines the edges of the harness, and the leash clips to a sturdy aluminum ring on top.

The flexible and lightweight harness can be easily adjusted in five places to accommodate all ranges of mobility. But it's the reinforced, padded handle at the top that really makes a difference for pups with special needs. "It's an excellent harness for rehab from injuries," according to Slovikoski. "It fits so well and has that great support handle on the back."

Comfort and fit also make this harness ideal for dogs that, due to pain or handling sensitivity, can't tolerate being touched frequently to put on and remove a harness. "I love these harnesses for shy dogs, especially my sight hounds," said Michelle Sanchez , owner of The Art of Dog in Pacifica, California.

While this is the most expensive harness on our list and the color options are limited, the Ruffwear Web Master can help you maintain your dog's quality of life, no matter what stage they are in.

Petsafe

Like a head halter worn by a horse, the Petsafe Gentle Leader slows down dogs that pull and encourages them to walk at your side.

Pros: Affordable, simple design, padded nose band, five sizes, eight colors

Cons: Dangerous for overaroused dogs, dog must be desensitized to head collar before use, won't work on flat-faced dogs, no safety tether

Good for: Dogs that pull

Dogs that pull Available sizes: Petite (6-to-8.5-in. neck) to extra-large (12-to-28-in. neck)

Petite (6-to-8.5-in. neck) to extra-large (12-to-28-in. neck) Available colors: Black, deep purple, fawn, raspberry, red, royal blue, silver, apple green

Black, deep purple, fawn, raspberry, red, royal blue, silver, apple green Warranty: One-year limited warranty

Most no-pull harnesses are worn on the body of a dog. But the Petsafe Gentle Leader is worn on the head, putting the walker's control in front of the animal the same way a head halter puts a walker in front of a horse. In some cases, a head collar can be more effective than a body harness because a dog's head is more sensitive than its chest and back.

The Gentle Leader is not for every dog that pulls, however. Reactive dogs, those that are prone to high arousal or a lot of jumping around on walks, and those that are uncomfortable in a head collar shouldn't use the Gentle Leader, according to veterinary behaviorist Carlo Siracusa , associate professor of clinical animal behavior and welfare at University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine . "What I'm mostly concerned about when a dog struggles is the possible injury to the neck and the spine," he said. "In some cases, [a head collar] is good and in other cases it is not."

For dogs that are good candidates for a head collar, the simple Gentle Leader couldn't be much easier to use. It has just two straps: a padded slip-loop noseband that fits snugly to the snout and an adjustable headband that clips behind the ears. The leash attaches to a ring at the end of the neoprene-padded noseband that dangles beneath the chin. There is no safety tether on the Gentle Leader, unlike its main competitor the Halti , and it can't be used on flat-faced (brachiocephalic) dogs like pugs and French bulldogs. They simply don't have enough snout to hang the noseband securely.

While the Gentle Leader shouldn't cause your dog pain or severe discomfort, it isn't exactly cozy either. In order to use it, you must first desensitize your dog to the halter.

Amazon

2 Hounds Design Freedom Harness : This anti-pull harness connects to a single-ended leash at the chest or a double-ended leash at the chest and back and comes in a whopping 19 colors. The absence of a neck buckle, a connection along the spine and limited points of adjustment makes this product a little less sturdy than the Balance Harness .

: This anti-pull harness connects to a single-ended leash at the chest or a double-ended leash at the chest and back and comes in a whopping 19 colors. The absence of a neck buckle, a connection along the spine and limited points of adjustment makes this product a little less sturdy than the Balance Harness . Ruffwear Front Range Dog Harness : This is another good harness for active dogs at a slightly lower price point than the Hurtta. The Ruffwear Front Range is padded, reflective, and easy to adjust on most dogs, but it's missing the handle for helping them over obstacles.

: This is another good harness for active dogs at a slightly lower price point than the Hurtta. The Ruffwear Front Range is padded, reflective, and easy to adjust on most dogs, but it's missing the handle for helping them over obstacles. Gooby Escape Free Sport Harness : This is a good option for small dogs that have the tendency to slip out of their harness. The padded neoprene harness has four points of adjustability and a martingale at the back where the leash connects, which tightens up if your dog tries to back out of the vest.

: This is a good option for small dogs that have the tendency to slip out of their harness. The padded neoprene harness has four points of adjustability and a martingale at the back where the leash connects, which tightens up if your dog tries to back out of the vest. The Company of Animals Halti Head Collar : While the Petsafe Gentle Leader is great for its simplicity, we also like the Halti Head Collar for its additional nods to safety. This halter has a tether beneath the chin that attaches to the collar, keeping you connected to your dog if they manage to slip out of the device, and an extra strap on either side of the snout to help it stay balanced and secure.

: While the Petsafe Gentle Leader is great for its simplicity, we also like the Halti Head Collar for its additional nods to safety. This halter has a tether beneath the chin that attaches to the collar, keeping you connected to your dog if they manage to slip out of the device, and an extra strap on either side of the snout to help it stay balanced and secure. Rabbitgoo No-Pull Dog Harness : This vest-style no-pull harness is relatively effective, but on dogs with narrow chests, the front of the harness twists to the side when a dog pulls. The straps also loosen up easily and need frequent readjustment.

: This vest-style no-pull harness is relatively effective, but on dogs with narrow chests, the front of the harness twists to the side when a dog pulls. The straps also loosen up easily and need frequent readjustment. Petsafe Easy Walk : This first-generation no-pull harnesses has a front chest strap that sags on some dogs, causing it to impede movement of the front legs. Because it lacks padding and has thin straps, it is also prone to rubbing and causing abrasions than our top no-pull pick, the Balance Harness.

: This first-generation no-pull harnesses has a front chest strap that sags on some dogs, causing it to impede movement of the front legs. Because it lacks padding and has thin straps, it is also prone to rubbing and causing abrasions than our top no-pull pick, the Balance Harness. Wonder Walker Body Harness : Although this sturdy front-clip harness works well to prevent pulling, its horizontal chest strap lays across the front legs of some dogs and impedes their movement.

: Although this sturdy front-clip harness works well to prevent pulling, its horizontal chest strap lays across the front legs of some dogs and impedes their movement. Bolux Dog Harness : This inexpensive harness is easy for wiggly dogs to back out of and escape.

What else we consideredTypes of dog harnesses

Choosing the right harness can make life a whole lot easier for both you and your dog, but not all dog harnesses are created equal. While a traditional harness that clips to a leash at the spine is a great option for dogs that stay close while they walk, it'll make your job harder if you've got a dog that pulls. And if you've got a dog that already walks nicely on leash, a harness that clips at the chest may not be the ideal fit for your outdoor adventures.

Dog harnesses generally fall into three major categories:

Front-clip harness: Harnesses that clip to a leash at the front of the chest are best for dogs that pull. Unlike a traditional harness that attaches to a leash at a dog's powerful back, a front-clip harness puts the walker ahead of the dog. When the dog tries to pull, they feel the pressure from the leash leading them in a different direction. In order to continue forward, they must slow down. While some dogs are still able to pull with a front-clip harness, it should, at the very least, decrease their force, making walks more enjoyable for both of you. And while this harness can vastly improve your everyday walks with almost no effort, it's not actually teaching your dog what you want. For that, you'll need to use tried-and-tested positive reinforcement training methods rooted in science.

Back-clip harness: These harnesses traditionally clip at the back, either close to the shoulders or farther down the spine. This is what you'll find with the majority of harnesses on the market. Walking a dog in a back-clip harness doesn't just remove pressure from around the neck, it distributes it more evenly around the dog's body for a more comfortable walk. But if you have a dog that pulls, you'll want to avoid using a back-clip harness. It's likely to cause discomfort for both you and your dog because the pressure on the leash activates their opposition reflex, causing them to pull harder instead of slow down.

Harnesses in the back-clip category come in a wider variety of design options than front-clip harnesses. What works best for your dog will depend on their individual body type and the adventures they prefer. A dog that participates in a lot of hiking and backpacking, for example, will appreciate a comfortable, padded harness that doesn't chafe whereas a slow-moving senior may do better in a lightweight vest that's easy to slip on and off.

Front-and-back-clip harness: In recent years, manufacturers have begun offering more versatile harnesses that can clip to a leash at both the chest and the back. These dual-option harnesses are ideal for pet owners who may need more control in some environments or who are actively training their dog to walk without pulling on leash. A high-quality front-and-back clip harness should be able to keep up with your dog from adolescence through old age without skipping a beat.

How to fit your dog for a harness

No two dogs are alike, so it's important to adjust their harness properly to get the right fit. Start by selecting the correct size. Most harnesses are sized according to a dog's chest circumference or girth. To figure out your dog's chest circumference, have them stand in a relaxed position, then wrap a flexible cloth tape measure around the widest part of their chest, just behind the armpits. Compare their girth to the available sizes and choose the harness that will fit them best.

Once you have the right size harness, you can fit it to your dog's proportions. Begin by putting the harness loosely on their body. Adjust the straps around the chest, leaving two-fingers-width of space between their body and the strap. When secure, adjust the strap around the neck and/or any other straps on the harness, following the two-finger rule.

Give your dog the opportunity to move around in the harness both off leash and on, watching for any gaping or rubbing against the body. Loosen or tighten the straps as needed.

Petsafe

Are harnesses bad for dogs?

Dog harness FAQs

No! "A harness is safer for a pet that has been trained to properly walk on one," said Lillian Baker, veterinarian and owner of Baker's Mobile Veterinary Services in Houston, Texas. Of all of the choices available, she prefers a vest-style harness for dogs that do not pull on leash.

Are dog harnesses better than collars for walking a dog?

Walking a dog on even the softest collar can cause unintended issues with a dog's neck and spine. "As a general rule, I don't like anything that puts too much pressure on the neck," said Carlo Siracusa , associate professor of clinical animal behavior and welfare at University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine . "Pressure to the neck can cause problems to the trachea and to the bone structure of the neck, itself." A study published in the Journal of the American Animal Hospital Association also suggests that too much pressure on the neck can exacerbate eye problems, including glaucoma.

What is the best leash to use with a dog harness?

Baker likes using a standard, four to six-foot long leather leash for walking a dog with a harness. The same length nylon leash is also a good option. She recommends avoiding retractable leashes, which make it challenging to keep a dog safe from cars and unfriendly dogs.

Our expert sources

For this guide to the best dog harnesses, we consulted the following veterinary experts and dog professionals:

Lillian Baker, veterinarian and owner of Baker's Mobile Veterinary Services , Houston, Texas

Baker earned her veterinary degree from Tuskegee School of Veterinary Medicine in 2017. After graduation, she practiced at a Houston clinic before launching her own home-care clinic. Baker specializes in wellness services and minor injuries and illnesses in the Houston-metro area. We consulted Baker via email on June 2021.

Baker earned her veterinary degree from Tuskegee School of Veterinary Medicine in 2017. After graduation, she practiced at a Houston clinic before launching her own home-care clinic. Baker specializes in wellness services and minor injuries and illnesses in the Houston-metro area. We consulted Baker via email on June 2021. Michelle Sanchez , professional dog trainer and owner of The Art of Dog , Pacifica, California

Michelle Sanchez owns and operates The Art of Dog in Pacifica, California, with partner Cynthia Evans. She is a graduate of the Dog*Tec Dog Walking Academy and the Sirius Dog Training Academy and is a member of the Association of Pet Dog Trainers. We consulted Sanchez via email in December 2019.

Michelle Sanchez owns and operates The Art of Dog in Pacifica, California, with partner Cynthia Evans. She is a graduate of the Dog*Tec Dog Walking Academy and the Sirius Dog Training Academy and is a member of the Association of Pet Dog Trainers. We consulted Sanchez via email in December 2019. Carlo Siracusa , DVM, board-certified veterinary behaviorist, University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine , Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Siracusa is the chief of animal behavior service and primary care education at University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. He is a diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists and European College of Animal Welfare and Behavior Medicine and earned his doctorate from the Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona. We interviewed Siracusa over the phone in December 2019.

Siracusa is the chief of animal behavior service and primary care education at University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. He is a diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists and European College of Animal Welfare and Behavior Medicine and earned his doctorate from the Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona. We interviewed Siracusa over the phone in December 2019. Erika Slovikoski , certified professional dog trainer and owner of Stardog , San Francisco, California

Slovikoski is a certified professional dog trainer (CPDT-KA) and the owner of Stardog in San Francisco, California. She is a graduate of the Canine Behavior Academy and the San Francisco SPCA Dog Training Internship Program. Slovikoski also teaches classes in agility, tricks, and other subjects around the Bay Area. We consulted Slovikoski via email in December 2019.