Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg Restaurant Week runs Jan. 21 thru Jan. 31

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg Restaurant Week kicks off on Jan. 21 thru Jan. 31.

22 restaurant food spots in Williamsburg are participating in the annual event and bringing their own specials for local foodies to enjoy.

Select restaurants, from 1607 Grill to Culture Cafe, will feature some of their finest meals for residents to get a taste of the Williamsburg palate.

To view the list of the participating locations, CLICK HERE .

Don’t forget to check out other local cities in Hampton Roads hosting their own restaurant week:

