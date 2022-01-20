ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Marines killed in crash when military vehicle rolls over, North Carolina cops say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Centre Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Marines were killed and two others were injured when a military vehicle rolled over on Wednesday, Jan. 19 in North Carolina, officials say. The 2nd Marine Logistics Group with Camp Lejeune confirmed the crash, and its “multiple casualties” in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The fatal crash was...

www.centredaily.com

WSPA 7News

NC Highway Patrol: Two Marines killed, two others airlifted after single-vehicle crash involving Camp Lejeune military vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Marines were killed and two others were airlifted to a local hospital after a crash involving a military vehicle from Camp Lejeune on Wednesday. Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed the two dead in a press conference held around 4:40 p.m. Officials also said the two other Marines […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
CBS LA

1 Killed While Trying To Change Tire On 118 Freeway In Mission Hills

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least one person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound 118 Freeway in Mission Hills. (credit: CBS) Three people, including one who was pronounced dead at the scene, were involved in the crash that was reported at about 7:30 a.m. on the westbound 118 Freeway, just before the transition road to the 405 Freeway. A white cargo truck and and a sedan were involved in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. It’s not clear how the collision happened, but at least one person with the sedan was changing its tire when the cargo truck hit the sedan, the CHP said. One person was trapped in the cargo truck and a work truck towing a trailer, and both needed to be extricated from the wreckage, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Both men were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Several lanes were closed for the rescue and fatal crash investigation, but the transition road to the 405 Freeway remained open.
LOS ANGELES, CA
North Carolina State
Roy Cooper
Centre Daily

Bodies of off-duty trooper and his wife discovered inside parked car, Illinois cops say

An Illinois State Police trooper was among two people discovered dead inside a parked car in Chicago on Monday, Jan. 24, police say. The body of Antonio Alvarez was found in a non-department issued vehicle around 1:25 p.m. Monday in Chicago, state police said in a news release. He and and the other victim, 31-year-old Amanda Alvarez, were both found shot and killed, according to police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Centre Daily

Transit worker finds body in tanker trailer, then deputies find another, TX sheriff says

A worker with the Texas Department of Transportation reported finding a body in an abandoned oil tanker trailer, and that led deputies to a second body in the same location. The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office was called to the tanker trailer at about 3:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, according to a news release from the department. The transit worker explained discovering the body within the trailer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Military Vehicle#U S Marines#State Highway#Traffic Accident#Marine Logistics Group#7 Ton#Wral#The U S Marines
CBS Miami

Broward Sheriff’s Deputies Chase, Crash In Lauderhill Sends Four To The Hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A late night accident involving several cars including a Broward sheriff’s deputy sent four people to the hospital. It all started just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night with a reckless driver doing donuts in the middle of State Road 7 and Oakland Park Boulevard. “He had the intersection backed up in all directions,” said a man who didn’t want to be identified. “He was skilled. He was like a professional driver”. A BSO deputy who was on foot tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver sped off hitting the deputy.  Other deputies gave chase until they reached...
LAUDERHILL, FL
8 News Now

Kait 8

Marine charged in deadly military truck crash that killed two other Marines

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A Marine has been charged in connection with a military truck crash that killed two Marines in North Carolina Wednesday. Highway Patrol charged 19-year-old Louis Barrera, of Springfield, Tennessee, with one count of exceeding a safe speed and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
