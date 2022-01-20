ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Marines killed in crash when military vehicle rolls over, North Carolina cops say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Fresno Bee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Marines were killed and two others were injured when a military vehicle rolled over on Wednesday, Jan. 19 in North Carolina, officials say. The 2nd Marine Logistics Group with Camp Lejeune confirmed the crash, and its “multiple casualties” in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The fatal crash was...

