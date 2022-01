HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — According to the CDC, the average number of people who took medication for mental health reasons was 15.8% In 2019. That same average is now 24%. "No matter what your age is, no matter like, what stage of life you are, the pandemic has affected everybody. Obviously, the entire system has been shaken up and that's one possible reason why people are experiencing more anxiety and depression," said Huntsville Hospital Adult and Geriatric Psychiatrist, Dr. Senthil Rajaram Manoharan.

