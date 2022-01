A new update for Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard that brings an Attack on Titan crossover and performance improvements for Xbox consoles is available to download now. Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific's first major update of 2022 brings with it Attack on Titan's Levi Ackerman as an Operator. Avaliable to purchase from January 20th, the Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan – Levi Edition Bundle includes a Titan Piercer Weapon Blueprint, the Historia and Ymir's Curse Weapon Blueprints, the Steel Cut Finishing Move, as well as the Vanguard-exclusive Vertical Maneuver Highlight Intro and the Ultrahard Steel MVP Highlight. You'll also receive a Secret Keeper Charm and a couple of stickers. Pricing for the bundle hasn't yet been revealed.

