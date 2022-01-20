ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan 6 committee subpoenas far-right ‘groypers’ Nick Fuentes and Patrick Casey

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

The House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 has issued subpoenas for Nick Fuentes and Patrick Casey, nationalist organisers who amplified baseless election conspiracy theories at several rallies in Washington DC.

Mr Fuentes, a self-described “white majoritarian” who supported the insurrection and was removed from several social media platforms for hate speech, is a prominent streamer and leader in the “groyper” movement of young reactionary far-right nationalists.

Mr Casey is a leader with the white nationalist American Identity Movement.

Both men – identified by the committee as “leaders of the ‘America First’ or ‘Groyper’ movement” – were on the Capitol grounds during the attack on Congress that sought to reject the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

They participated in rallies ahead of the attack, including the 2020 Million MAGA March and “Stop the Steal” rallies “where they called for the destruction of the Republican Party for failing to overturn the election,” according to the committee.

The committee cites reports revealing how both men “received tens of thousands of dollars in Bitcoin from a French computer programmer, funds the FBI has scrutinised to assess whether funds from this donor were linked to the Capitol attack or otherwise used to fund illegal activity”.

“The Select Committee is seeking facts about the planning, coordination, and funding of events that preceded the violent attack on our democracy,” committee chair Bennie Thompson said in a statement. “We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information relevant to those questions, and we expect them to cooperate with the committee.”

Both men have been asked to produce documents by 2 February and appear for a deposition by 9 February.

In letters to Mr Fuentes and Mr Casey, the committee said their attorney had previously declined voluntary requests to appear and produce documents in November.

The committee has accelerated its prove into the figures and events leading up to and surrounding the attack, with recent subpoenas to Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and two other attorneys involved in former president Donald Trump ’s push to overturn 2020 election results with a spurious legal campaign.

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows refused to cooperate with the investigation, resulting in the House of Representatives referring both men on criminal contempt charges to the US Department of Justice.

Mr Bannon is set to face a District of Columbia jury for trial on contempt of Congress charges this summer.

In the wake of the assault, fuelled by conspiracy theories and a baseless narrative the 2020 election was “stolen” from the former president, far-right figures like Mr Fuentes have attracted the support of local and national Republican figures and gained entry into mainstream GOP circles.

One month after the insurrection, US Rep Paul Gosar of Arizona was the first sitting member of Congress to attend the far-right America First Political Action Committee conference, where Mr Fuentes reportedly told attendees that “white people are done being bullied” and praised the Capitol riot as “awesome”.

After an ad circulated last summer touting his appearance at a fundraiser “paid for by Nicholas Fuentes and authorised by Gosar for Congress Committee”, the congressman denied his involvement but appeared to defend the event.

“Not sure why anyone is freaking out,” he said on Twitter. “I’ll say this: there are millions of Gen Z, Y and X conservatives. They believe in America First. They will not agree 100% on every issue. No group does. We will not let the left dictate our strategy, alliances and efforts. Ignore the left.”

There was no immediate response to the issuing of the subpoenas from either man.

The Independent

Newt Gingrich predicts Jan 6 committee members could be jailed if GOP takes back Congress

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich has predicted that members of the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January last year could be jailed if the GOP takes control of Congress after the midterms. “You’re going to have a Republican majority in the House and a Republican majority in the Senate,” Mr Gingrich told Fox News on Sunday. “All these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email because I think it’s clear that these are people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Bill Barr: Capitol riot panel will speak to former Attorney General about order to seize voting machines

The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Nick Fuentes
Person
Donald Trump
Axios

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 2 far-right "America First" activists

The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot issued subpoenas Wednesday for far-right leaders Nick Fuentes and Patrick Casey, who allegedly encouraged followers to go to D.C. and challenge the 2020 presidential election results. Why it matters: The action underscores the panel's increasing focus on rallies held ahead of the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WNCY

U.S. Congress subpoenas two far-right leaders in Capitol attack probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas on Wednesday to two far-right leaders who had joined former President Donald Trump’s unsuccessful attempt to overturn his election defeat. The House of Representatives committee said it believed Nicholas J....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Southern Poverty Law Center

Nick Fuentes Faces Scrutiny Following Jan. 6 Subpoena

The House committee investigating the storming of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, subpoenaed white nationalist activist Nick Fuentes on Wednesday night, sharpening the public attention on his “America First” group’s involvement in the run-up to the event. Fuentes, 23, responded to the subpoena hours after the committee released a statement about it by saying he would likely plead the Fifth Amendment unless someone televised the proceedings.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gephardt Daily

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy

Jan. 12 (UPI) — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol on Wednesday issued a subpoena to House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. In its letter to McCarthy, R-Calif., the committee said that he was reportedly in communication with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former President Donald Trump ahead of the events of Jan. 6. The panel said he allegedly advised them about plans to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Fbi#Groypers#Washington Dc#House#The America First#The Republican Party#French#Capitol#The Select Committee
Miami Herald

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aide, 2 GOP strategists

The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is demanding records and testimony from a former White House aide they say helped draft former President Donald Trump's Jan. 6 speech, along with two others it says were in communication with people close to Trump. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Cheney and Kinzinger fire back at Newt Gingrich’s call for them to be arrested if GOP takes House

The two sitting Republicans on the 6 January select committee have hit back at former speaker Newt Gingrich for suggesting they could be prosecuted if and when the GOP retakes Congress.Mr Gingrich made his remarks to Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday morning, telling the famously pro-Trump host that under a Republican congressional regime, those who have pursued accountability for last year’s Capitol attack should expect rough treatment from the party’s leaders.“All these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty,” he said, “are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
coloradonewsline.com

Colorado lawyer Jenna Ellis subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena to Colorado attorney Jenna Ellis, who served as personal counsel to former President Donald Trump. Ellis, 37, is accused of promoting claims that the 2020 election was stolen and participating in attempts to disrupt...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Times

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas social media companies to turn over documents

The House Jan. 6 committee on Thursday issued subpoenas targeting YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Reddit, ramping up the pressure after the platforms provided “inadequate responses to prior requests for information.”. The panel is demanding documents and testimony from the social media companies as it probes “how the spread of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

House Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas and Shreds Google, Meta, Twitter, Reddit

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol announced on Thursday it has issued subpoenas against social media companies. The companies subpoenaed include Alphabet, Google’s parent company; Meta, Facebook’s parent company; Twitter; and Reddit. In a statement, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS):. Two key...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump speechwriter behind rally address

The House committee investigating last year’s attack on the Capitol is demanding documents and testimony from the speechwriter behind President Donald Trump’s address at a massive rally near the White House that preceded the riot. In the latest round of subpoenas announced Tuesday, the panel named Ross Worthington...
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

