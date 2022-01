A US Air Force airman has been sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping a Mennonite woman from northwestern New Mexico, before fatally shooting her and dumping her body in a forest clearing hundreds of miles away.Mark Gooch, 22, was convicted of kidnapping and first-degree murder in October.His sentence was on Wednesday, nearly two years to the date that Sasha Krause, then 27, went missing while preparing to teach a Sunday school class.There is no indication that Ms Krause knew her killer. They are believed to have been strangers and their only connection was they were both brought up...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO