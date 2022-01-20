ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

North Korea hints at restart of nuclear, long-range missile tests

By Jung Yeon-je, Cat BARTON, STR
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lU9PD_0dqJZ9AU00
North Korea has hinted at a possible restarting of nuclear and long-range missile tests /KCNA VIA KNS/AFP

North Korea hinted Thursday it could resume nuclear and long-range weapons tests as it prepares for "confrontation" with Washington, its latest threat after a string of sanctions-busting missile launches.

Pyongyang has not tested inter-continental ballistic missiles or nukes since 2017, putting launches on hold as leader Kim Jong Un embarked on a blitz of high-level diplomacy, meeting then-US president Donald Trump three times before talks collapsed two years later.

Since then, the nuclear-armed North has rebuffed US offers of talks while restarting some testing, including of hypersonic missiles, as Kim pursues his avowed goal of further strengthening his military.

When Washington imposed fresh sanctions last week, Pyongyang said it was a "provocation" and ramped up conventional weapons tests, vowing a "stronger and certain" response to efforts to rein it in.

"The hostile policy and military threat by the US have reached a danger line that can not be overlooked any more," a report on a meeting of the country's Politburo in state media KCNA said Thursday.

The North's top officials "unanimously recognized that we should make more thorough preparation for a long-term confrontation with the US imperialists," KCNA reported.

This includes examining restarting all temporarily-suspended activities, the report added.

The potential resumption of tests of nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles capable of hitting the continental United States come at a delicate time in the region, with Kim's sole major ally China set to host the Winter Olympics next month and South Korea gearing up for a presidential election in March.

- '2017 again' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=104pJm_0dqJZ9AU00
Pyongyang has engaged in a blitz of missile tests this month /AFP

North Korea bided its time during US President Joe Biden's first year in office, but with no offer for top-level talks, they've moved on, said Hong Min of the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul.

"It's practically 2017 again," he said, referring to a year in which Pyongyang tested nukes and ICBMs as "little rocket man" Kim Jong Un exchanged barbs with "dotard" Trump.

"With the North's announcement, it seems inevitable they'll conduct ICBM launches down the road," he said.

Ankit Panda of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace agreed that while nuclear testing was unlikely, "long-range missile testing is back on the table."

Kim Jong Un is "reiterating a message he'd delivered back in late-2019: that US actions give him no reason to adhere to his self-imposed moratorium."

Kim had put new long-range missile launches on his military modernisation agenda last January but had always tied a return to such tests to US actions, Panda said.

"The latest round of sanctions, unfortunately, appear to have precipitated this step," he added.

The wording of the latest KCNA missive, however, indicates that "Pyongyang may be leaving some space for flexibility, depending on how the Biden administration responds," said Rachel Minyoung Lee of the Stimson Center.

Earlier this week the United States called on the country to "cease its unlawful and destabilizing activities" after it said it would seek new UN sanctions on North Korea.

But China's special representative on Korean peninsula affairs poured cold water on the idea of a security council meeting to discuss fresh curbs on the North's already-struggling economy.

"The #SecurityCouncil has no plan to discuss the so-called draft resolution concerning sanctions on the #DPRK," Liu Xiaoming wrote on Twitter.

Even as it flexes its military muscles, North Korea, reeling economically from a self-imposed coronavirus blockade, has quietly restarted cross-border trade with China.

A freight train from North Korea arrived at the Chinese border city of Dandong for the first time since early 2020 last weekend.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

US and Iran ready for direct nuclear talks

Iran for the first time Monday said it was open to direct nuclear negotiations with the United States, which declared itself ready to hold talks "urgently" -- in a possible turning point in efforts to salvage the 2015 nuclear accord. Tehran has been engaged since last year in talks with the five other world powers still part of the agreement, which offered sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. After unilaterally withdrawing in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump, Washington has been taking part indirectly in the Vienna negotiations, which seek to bring the United States back into the nuclear accord and ensure Iran returns to its commitments. But Washington has said on multiple occasions it would prefer to hold direct talks, and on Monday Iran's foreign minister said his country would consider doing so if it proved the key to a "good agreement" to salvage the floundering deal.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Biden scrambles to defuse Ukraine crisis in first foreign policy test since Afghanistan debacle

There were three questions for Pentagon spokesman John Kirby and each of them was excellent.What, asked CNN’s long term defence correspondent Barbara Starr, specific military capabilities would the US troops take with them to Europe, and what specifically was their mission? In addition, how would the US know when that mission was accomplished?The questions levelled at Kirby came as the Pentagon said it had put 8,500 troops on a state of heightened alert, as pressure mounted on Joe Biden to respond more forcefully to the perceived threat to Ukraine from Russia. Several of America’s Nato allies, including Spain, Denmark and...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
UPI News

China, Russia block U.S. bid for more North Korea sanctions

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council failed to impose a new round of U.S.-led sanctions on North Korean individuals over the regime's latest ballistic missile launches, with Russia and China reportedly blocking the measure in an emergency closed-door meeting. The meeting was held Thursday at the request...
FOREIGN POLICY
Time

Kim Jong Un Signals a Return to Major Weapons Tests for North Korea

Kim Jong Un signaled he may end a four-year-old freeze on major weapons tests, threatening to ratchet up tensions with the U.S. and force North Korea’s nuclear program back onto the Biden administration’s agenda. Kim ordered ruling party leaders Wednesday to “promptly examine the issue of restarting all...
WORLD
UPI News

South Korea to export $3.4B missile system to UAE

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hanwha Defense, Hanwha Systems and LIG Nex1 have agreed to export a midrange surface-to-air missile system to the United Arab Emirates. The deal is South Korea's largest arms export contract, which Hanwha Defense said Monday is worth more than $3.36 billion. It was signed during President Moon Jae-in's visit to the UAE on Sunday and Monday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Donald Trump
WEKU

North Korea tests more missiles, but experts warn against taking threats at face value

North Korea confirmed Tuesday that it test-launched two short-range ballistic missiles from the west of the country Monday. The test came days after Pyongyang launched two missiles from railway cars on Friday, when it warned that it would have to make a "stronger and certain reaction" to the Biden administration's first sanctions on Pyongyang, related to its missile programs.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Tests#North Korea#Nuclear Weapon#Ballistic Missile#Politburo
Salon

Welcome to the new Cold War: U.S. tightens the noose around China

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. The word "encirclement" does not appear in the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), signed into law by President Joe Biden on Dec. 27, or in other recent administration statements about its foreign and military policies. Nor does that classic Cold War era term "containment" ever come up. Still, America's top leaders have reached a consensus on a strategy to encircle and contain the latest great power, China, with hostile military alliances, thereby thwarting its rise to full superpower status.
FOREIGN POLICY
KTLA

North Korea fires short-range missiles into sea in 4th launch this month

North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea Monday in its fourth weapons launch this month, South Korea’s military said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might during paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea likely fired two short-range […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
UPI News

North Korea warns of 'stronger' reaction after new U.S. sanctions

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- North Korea spoke out Friday against new sanctions imposed by the United States in the wake of a pair of missile tests, calling the moves a "provocation" and warning of a "stronger and certain reaction" if Washington keeps its "confrontational stance." In a statement by...
WORLD
Daily Beast

Desperate Kim Jong Un Pleads With Citizens to Make More Poop

SEOUL—North Korea is placing as much emphasis on producing manure as it is on firing missiles, and it doesn’t matter whether it comes from people or animals. While test-firing two missiles in less than a week, North Korea has been waging “the battle for manure,” which is far more vital for average North Koreans than the splash of another test-shot into the sea off the east coast.
WORLD
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

AFP

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy