Electronics

Amazon Shoppers Love This ‘Easy To Use’ Ring Light — Get It For Less Than $20 Today!

By Nina Bradley
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago
SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether working from home or taking selfies and videos for ‘gram, TikTok, or YouTube, a ring light helps give you the extra lighting you need to make the most of your posts. For pictures, videos, and Zoom calls, ring lights create much more flattering lighting, which can make a big difference when chatting it up remotely. We recently updated our shopping guide on the best ring lights , and we rated the Selfila Video Conference Lighting Kit as one of the top options for working from home.

Right now, through Amazon Prime, you can snag this highly-rated ring light kit for just $19.80 , which is a nice discount given its original $29.99 cost. This under $20 price is the lowest price we’ve seen for this product over the last 30 days, so now is the time to buy if you’re searching for the perfect ring light. Amazon Prime members can also get free shipping and returns if the product doesn’t perform as expected.

Are you wondering if it’s right for you? Amazon shoppers sure seem to love it. It currently has over 1,950 perfect reviews from users raving about how easy it is to clip on and use during video calls and meetings.

Again, the Selfila Ring Light is less than $20 today. It’s unclear how long this deal will last, so be sure to add it to your cart quickly!

Selfila Video Conference Lighting Kit

Designed with a clip that easily attaches to your desktop monitor, tablet, laptop, table, desk , or any other flat surface. Clip it on and enjoy 3 60-degree adjustment, variable color temperature, and multiple brightness settings. Plus, because it’s USB powered, you likely have several ports close at hand to keep it running. It’s great for v ideo conferencing, WFH lighting, live streaming, making YouTube videos, Instagram posts, TikTok videos, and anything else requiring great lighting in front of your screen.

It’s a compact, portable, lightweight ring light that’s simple to store in any drawer, backpack, purse, or camera bag so that you can use it at home or on the go with little to no hassle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMksz_0dqJTk3400


Buy: Selfila Video Conference Lighting Kit $19.80 (orig. $29.99) 34% OFF

