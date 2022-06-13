Kim Kardashian Makeup-Free: Rare Photos of When the Cosmetics Mogul Has Gone Au Naturel

As the owner of a prosperous cosmetics company, Kim Kardashian is almost always seen wearing makeup . But she hasn't been shy about how she looks au naturel, proudly going makeup-free in more selfies than most of her famous sisters.

With her incredible facial structure, pouty lips and well-defined eyebrows, Kim can get away with not hitting her glam room in the morning. Instead, she's able to let her flawless, wrinkle-free facial skin shine without putting on any cosmetics.

Kim has revealed that while she loves having a full face of makeup on, she is passionate about her personal skin-care routine.

"I have so many friends who don’t wear makeup and hardly ever do their hair. I feel really blessed because I genuinely love the process of getting my hair and makeup done. Even beyond that, I just love to take care of my skin. I’m always researching different products, and I always try so many different things. I don’t just stick to one face wash or moisturizer," she told In the Gloss .

Kim also revealed to the outlet how getting her eyebrows shaped by a famed pro "changed" her face. "I look so different when I have my eyebrows done. Anastasia Soare [of Anastasia Beverly Hills] does my brows. For two years she was asking me if she could do them, and I was like, ‘No, I don’t need it,’ because I would just do it myself. But then I let her, and it changed my life — my whole face looked different." Kim's perfectly shaped and defined brows really stand out when she's makeup-free.

The entrepreneur looks so stunning without makeup that she even attended a major public event au naturel . She stunned fans by attending Balenciaga’s October 2016 Paris Fashion Week show with a perfectly clean and clear face.

“We just decided to not do any makeup that day,” Kim's makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic , told PeopleStyle at the time. “She got dressed, and we thought she looked so beautiful the way she was, just like that. She had a spray tan done, and her skin just looked so beautiful, and so we just decided, ‘Let’s go for it! No makeup.'”

