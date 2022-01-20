MTA police: Man, woman charged with hate crime in LIRR altercation

A man and woman from Long Island have been charged in connection to a hate crime on the LIRR, MTA police say.

Family pressing charges over claims they were racially assaulted on LIRR

A video taken by someone on the train shows the man and woman allegedly verbally harassing a woman and her son.

In the video, the man is heard saying, "I'm going to get arrested tonight. Don't look at me. These foreigners ain't taking over my country."

MTA police and the Manhattan district attorney charged Ronkonkoma resident Justin Likerman, 37, and Huntington resident Kristin Digesaro, 39, with aggravated harassment in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Both turned themselves in to MTA police at Grand Central Terminal Wednesday afternoon.

The woman pressed charges and says Likerman and Digesaro also threw beers at her family.

Likerman and Digesaro have since been let go by their employer, Empire Toyota of Huntington.