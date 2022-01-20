ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTA police: Man, woman charged with hate crime in LIRR altercation

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

A man and woman from Long Island have been charged in connection to a hate crime on the LIRR, MTA police say.

Family pressing charges over claims they were racially assaulted on LIRR

A video taken by someone on the train shows the man and woman allegedly verbally harassing a woman and her son.

In the video, the man is heard saying, "I'm going to get arrested tonight. Don't look at me. These foreigners ain't taking over my country."

MTA police and the Manhattan district attorney charged Ronkonkoma resident Justin Likerman, 37, and Huntington resident Kristin Digesaro, 39, with aggravated harassment in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Both turned themselves in to MTA police at Grand Central Terminal Wednesday afternoon.

The woman pressed charges and says Likerman and Digesaro also threw beers at her family.

Likerman and Digesaro have since been let go by their employer, Empire Toyota of Huntington.

Comments / 10

Spergy Dood
5d ago

They act crazy until they get a hot one and then play the victim. Glad his bigotry was caught on camera. Hope every employer he gets is aware of this video too.

Reply
3
Uniqueness19
5d ago

noticed when it's white they're drunk or high when they say these things....but when blacks, "latinos" and Asians do it they are not under the influence. when individuals drink they are not in their right mind. Doesn't mean it's an excuse. no one was assaulted so why all the hype?

Reply(1)
3
K.D. Price
5d ago

I was wondering how long it was going to take for them to be charged? Good for these two embarrassments.

Reply
3
 

