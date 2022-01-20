ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reshaping society, the Supreme Court way

By Jason Dick, Todd Ruger, Evan Campbell
Roll Call Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House and Congress get a lot of attention for their proposals to change public law. But the Supreme Court...

www.rollcall.com

Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rejects House Republicans' challenge to pandemic-era voting rules

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Republican lawmakers to pandemic-related proxy voting rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic-led House of Representatives that were tailored to limit exposure to COVID-19. The voting rules, implemented in May 2020, allow members of the 435-seat House to serve as proxies for colleagues in quarantine or otherwise unable to cast floor votes in the chamber. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers had asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that allowed the remote voting rules to remain in effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

U.S. Supreme Court to consider legality of affirmative action in colleges

(The Center Square) – Fresh off controversial rulings on abortion and vaccine mandates, the U.S. Supreme Court will now take up affirmative action in the college admissions process. The race-based admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have been specifically challenged in two separate cases that will now be combined before the high court. The ruling in this case could have a major impact on how colleges discriminate based on race, and whether schools that refuse to do so...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The New Yorker

Is Ginni Thomas a Threat to the Supreme Court?

Listen to this story Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. In December, Chief Justice John Roberts released his year-end report on the federal judiciary. According to a recent Gallup poll, the Supreme Court has its lowest public-approval rating in history—in part because it is viewed as being overly politicized. President Joe Biden recently established a bipartisan commission to consider reforms to the Court, and members of Congress have introduced legislation that would require Justices to adhere to the same types of ethics standards as other judges. Roberts’s report, however, defiantly warned everyone to back off. “The Judiciary’s power to manage its internal affairs insulates courts from inappropriate political influence,” he wrote. His statement followed a series of defensive speeches from members of the Court’s conservative wing, which now holds a super-majority of 6–3. Last fall, Justice Clarence Thomas, in an address at Notre Dame, accused the media of spreading the false notion that the Justices are merely politicians in robes. Such criticism, he said, “makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference,” adding, “They think you become like a politician!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Supreme Court passes on McGirt decision

WAHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to decide whether it would take another look at the McGirt ruling Tuesday, but the ruling was not listed on the court orders. In 2020, the high court ruled that parts of eastern Oklahoma remained an American Indian reservation. Gov....
OKLAHOMA STATE
Beaumont Enterprise

OPINION: Supreme Court jabbed Biden

President Biden has hit a rough stretch lately, and last week the Supreme Court handed him a defeat that could haunt the rest of his term. By a 6-3 vote, the court tossed out his executive order that businesses with more than 100 employees require them to get a Covid vaccine — or test regularly and wear a mask on the job.
BEAUMONT, TX
oakpark.com

Supreme Court enforces Republican opinions

Re: “Justices block 1 rule and allow 1.” Chicago Tribune. p. 1, Jan. 14:. With their decision to block the Occupational Safety and Health Administration from enforcing COVID-19 mitigation practices in the workplace, the Supreme Court has degenerated into a purely partisan farce. They argue that because COVID can be spread everywhere, not just in the workplace, it therefore is not a workplace health hazard. The absurdity of this argument reveals that the Republican-stacked Supreme Court intends to enforce Republican political opinions without even pretending to justify their fiats on Constitutional grounds.
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

Luke Wake on Supreme Court Ruling

Luke Wake of the Pacific Legal Foundation returns to tell us about the split decisions at the Supreme Court yesterday regarding Biden administration vaccine mandates. While the president won one and lost one, the one he lost was much bigger than the one he won. U.S. Supreme Court blocks Biden vaccine-or-test policy for large businesses | Reuters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roll Call Online

Court blocks COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees

A federal judge in Texas blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for federal workers nationwide Friday, in a ruling that leans on a Supreme Court order last week that stopped a similar rule for larger businesses. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown in the Southern District of Texas wrote that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roll Call Online

Judge rejects effort to stop Jan. 6 panel from using bank records

A federal judge in Washington rejected a request Thursday to stop a House committee from using bank records it obtained through a subpoena as part of the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for former President Donald Trump, wanted the court to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Post

After a Supreme Court setback, there are other ways to pursue vaccine mandates

The Supreme Court’s ruling that President Biden’s vaccine mandate was an overreach, beyond the powers given to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration by Congress, should be an impetus for others who do have the authority to push ahead with vaccine mandates. Congress ought to explicitly authorize federal vaccine mandates. It’s now clear, from a year’s experience, that vaccines prevent serious disease, and mandates work to get more people vaccinated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Julian Assange can appeal to Supreme Court over US extradition, High Court rules

Julian Assange has won the first stage of his bid to appeal against the decision to extradite him to the United States to the Supreme Court.Speaking to the media after the ruling at the High Court, Assange’s fiancee Stella Moris said the ruling was “precisely what we wanted to happen.” “The situation now is that the Supreme Court has to decide whether it will hear the appeal but make no mistake, we won today in court,” Ms Moris said. “But let’s not forget every time we win, as long as this case isn’t dropped, as long as Julian isn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roll Call Online

Congress mulls independent immigration courts as backlog soars

House Democrats will hear testimony Thursday on the prospect of making the immigration court system — now housed within the Justice Department — independent. The hearing by the House Judiciary Committee’s immigration panel will feature current and former immigration judges, as well as representatives from major bar associations. It comes amid the release of a new report that found the current immigration backlog is approaching 1.6 million cases.
WASHINGTON, DC
eaglecountryonline.com

AG Rokita Wins at Supreme Court on OSHA mandate

INDIANAPOLIS - Even while celebrating one Supreme Court victory, Attorney General Todd Rokita vowed to continue fighting President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates following today’s rulings on two of the mandates. The court blocked an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule requiring vaccination or weekly testing of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
doorcountydailynews.com

Supreme Court splits on vaccine mandates

You will not be required to get vaccinated by the federal government unless you work in specific capacities in the health care field the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Thursday. The nation’s highest court ruled 6-3 against requiring employers with more than 100 people to either get vaccinated or get tested weekly. The majority opinion said that neither OSHA nor the U.S. Congress has ever issued such a mandate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Oregon Supreme Court to decide Kristof eligibility

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to determine whether former New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof is eligible to run for governor, less than a week after election officials declared him ineligible because he failed to meet the three-year residency requirement. Both Kristof’s attorney and...
SALEM, OR

